LONGi introduces the new Hi-MO 6 PV module series to the Mexican market

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On March 2, 2023 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the world's leading solar technology manufacturer, LONGi, presented the new series of photovoltaic modules for the distributed generation market, Hi-MO 6.

LONGi presented its "Explorer" line, a classic model, but with extraordinary novelties. Attendees had the opportunity to see and touch the first product of the series, which promises to revolutionize the distributed generation industry and contribute to energy development.

LONGi, in its commitment to the local markets in which it operates, recognizes the state of Jalisco, Mexico, as one of the regions with the greatest potential for growth in terms of energy transition and development of distributed generation, which is why it was chosen to host the event. The Mexican Photovoltaic Industry Association (AMIF) also participated in the event.

During the presentation, Ivan Reyes, Head of Mexico, Colombia & Caribbean at LONGi Solar, said that "this is an event for our customers and partners, with whom we have built a long-term relationship of trust in the country, and who have seen in LONGi a technological ally whose DNA maintains innovation and quality as fundamental principles of its philosophy. The new Hi-MO 6 series of modules is proof of this, as it was not only created to meet the needs of various customers but was also intended to go beyond in terms of efficiency, safety and aesthetics, and set a new standard in the supply of residential and commercial PV products."

