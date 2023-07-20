LONGi maintains AAA status for 14th consecutive quarter in PV ModuleTech bankability rankings

XI'AN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, is delighted to announce that it has once again been ranked in the highest AAA category in PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech bankability report for Q2 2023. This is the 14th consecutive quarter for the company to achieve this ranking, underlining its outstanding performance in terms of high-quality products and services, combined with financial strength and stability.

The AAA rating serves as recognition and affirmation of the overall strength of the company within the industry.

Manufacturers are fully analysed and benchmarked in each release of the report, based on the relative strengths of each from a manufacturing (value-chain, production, global module shipment profile, capex and R&D spending) and financial (cash-flow, debt, valuation, profitability and turnover) perspective.

Behind the retention of the AAA rating lies relentless effort and continuous innovation. LONGi consistently invests in R&D, collaborating with industry-leading partners to drive product and service innovation. This achievement also highlights the solid foundation of the company for future growth and success.

Moving forward, LONGi will continue to strive to maintain its leading position in the ever-changing market environment and create greater value for customers and partners.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

