LONGi maintains AAA status for 16th consecutive quarter in PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

LONGi

24 Jan, 2024, 02:22 ET

XI'AN, China, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has maintained its top AAA rating in PV Tech's latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, underlining the company's sustained excellence in both performance and financial stability.

Each release of the report involves comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of manufacturers, evaluating their strength in terms of aspects including value chain, production, global module shipment profile, capex and R&D spend. Financial factors, including cash-flow, debt, valuation, profitability and turnover are also taken into account.

LONGi's 16th consecutive AAA rating serves as testament to the widespread trust placed in the company's overall strength by domestic and international financial markets, third-party institutions and the photovoltaic industry at large.

As a world-leading solar technology company, LONGi has a long-term focus on customer value and is dedicated to technology innovation. It now holds two cell efficiency records: 33.9% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, and 27.09% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) solar cells.

The company has also upgraded the branding of its distributed products to Hi-MO X6 to highlight its commitment to the enhancement of the user experience globally. Based on high-efficiency HPBC cell technology and featuring a frontal busbar-free design, the Hi-MO X6 design maximizes utilization of incident light, reduces optical losses, enhances conversion efficiency and consequently optimizes LCOE. The standard version of the HPBC cell has achieved an efficiency breakthrough of 25.5%, while HPBC+ cell efficiency exceeds 25.8%. Equipped with this cutting-edge technology, Hi-MO X6 shows a 6%-10% improvement in power generation performance compared to traditional modules. With a maximum module efficiency of 23.3%, the product sets a new value benchmark for the global distributed market.

Looking ahead, LONGi remains committed to continued innovation, in order to provide advanced and reliable solutions to meet the growing energy demands worldwide.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

