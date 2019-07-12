LONGi named "50 Smartest Companies" by MIT's Technology Review

XI'AN, China, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, the MIT Technology Review unveiled its 2019 list of "50 Smartest Companies" (TR50) in Hangzhou, China. Recognised for its innovations and breakthroughs in PV technology, LONGi is named in the TR50 alongside well-known companies such as Huawei, Tesla, Tencent and Baidu.

The companies in the TR50 are cutting-edge in their fields in global technological development. Through the list, MIT Technology Review aims to for the world see the innovation, change, and disruption brought about by emerging technologies. TR50 provides a glimpse into the future of business and emerging technologies.

In mention of LONGi, MIT Technology Review was affirmative: "As the world's largest producer of monocrystalline silicon, it (LONGi) combines dual-glass technology with monocrystalline modules to make solar modules with bifacial photovoltaic generating capacity suitable for wastelands, sand, cement roofs and even reflective wall surfaces, significantly increasing power generation. The front conversion efficiency of its monocrystalline bifacial PERC cell reaches 24.06%, which is the first time commercial PERC cell efficiency exceeded 24%. This is another successful technological innovation."

LONGi sees itself as a solar technology company since its inception almost 20 years ago. It is committed to promoting lower PV power generation costs through technological advancements, to propel the transformation to renewable energy and improve earth's ecosystem through PV with 100% clean energy supply in the world.

To selected by the prestigious MIT Technology Review TR50, is validation of LONGi as an innovative and responsible solar technology company.

SOURCE LONGi Solar