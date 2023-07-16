LONGi Selected as "Best Managed Companies" for the 2nd Consecutive Year

SUZHOU, China, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte China unveiled the winners of the 5th China Best Managed Companies (BMC) program in Suzhou, China. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) made the list for two consecutive years for its outstanding performance in technology innovation and sustainable development.

Continue Reading

The BMC program is a global initiative launched in 1993 and introduced to China in 2018. Deloitte China, as the chief organizer, works together with Bank of Singapore, the Business School of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Harvard Business Review and local business associations to rigorously select private enterprises with management excellence. The program aims to encourage long-term, balanced, and sustainable development among Chinese companies and stands as the sole international award that comprehensively evaluates management system of private enterprises in China.

"LONGi has always been focusing on the big picture," said Ma Fuhai, Head of Human Resources Management Center at LONGi, mentioning the company's role in leading the revolution of the PV industry in China and reducing the cost of photovoltaic electricity, "as a winner of Deloitte's BMC program, LONGi is committed to making the green energy affordable for all. We believe that innovative PV technology can help achieve carbon neutrality at increasingly lower costs, making a significant contribution to global sustainable development. LONGi is also willing to collaborate with more winners to build a green world."

Since April 2022, LONGi has set 14 world records for solar cell conversion efficiency in different technical routes, and currently holds the title of achieving the highest conversion efficiency for silicon solar cells at 26.81%. Since 2012, LONGi has produced up to 290GW of PV products in total. As of the end of 2022, the company's green electricity generation surpassed 1,148.2 billion kWh of green electricity, equivalent to avoiding approximately 536 million tons of global carbon emissions, accounting for 1.46% of the world's total.

During the award ceremony of the 5th BMC China, participants focused on "innovation models" and "innovation practices" of enterprises, exploring how to achieve efficient innovation and strive for excellence.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

