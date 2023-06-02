LONGi unveils 2022 Sustainability Report in Beijing, disclosing the company's actions and achievements in ESG

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --LONGi, a global leading renewable energy company, published its 2022 Sustainability Report in Beijing. The report discloses LONGi's actions and achievements on a wide range of issues including environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG) in 2022.

The report shows LONGi used 4.2 billion kWh of renewable energy in 2022, accounting for 47.18% of its total energy consumption, which was higher than 40.19% of total green energy use in 2021. By using green power, LONGi has reduced 2.43 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions throughout 2022. This is equivalent to planting 135 million trees.

In 2022, LONGi set its sustainable development goal of "Affordable for All". In 2023, the company announced its sustainability concept of "L-I-G-H-T" with 5 key elements including "Lead", "Innovative", "Green", "Harmonious" and "Trustworthy", which combines LONGi's development strategy and in line with industry characteristics and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The LONGi 2022 Sustainability Report is the 6th report on sustainability and social responsibility since the company first published such a report in 2018.

Global Carbon Reduction Empowered by Green Innovation

As a leading clean energy company, LONGi has been empowering its own sustainable growth and its key stakeholders through innovation-driven technology development.

Since 2012, LONGi has produced up to 290GW of PV products in total. These renewable energy products could generate up to 1.148 million Gwh of clean energy. Based on the global emission factor by International Energy Agency (IEA), LONGi's products have helped reduce 536 million tons of carbon emissions globally.

LONGi invested 7.14 billion yuan in R&D in 2022, accounting for 5.54% of the yearly revenue. LONGi now has a global team of 4,036 employees for R&D and technological innovation. In 2022 alone, LONGi broke the world record for PV cell conversion rate 7 times. LONGi's entire silicon wafer product lines have obtained the French carbon footprint ECS certification, covering the carbon emission level throughout the entire life cycle of silicon wafers, from raw materials, manufacturing, and shipping to storage. LONGi's wafer products have achieved industry-leading results on carbon emission levels, especially on wafer pulling and slicing.

The report shows LONGi used 4.2 billion kWh of renewable energy in 2022, accounting for 47.18% of its total energy consumption, which was higher than 40.19% of total green energy use in 2021 and 66.64% in 2015. By using green power, LONGi has reduced 2.43 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions throughout 2022. The company has also improved energy management and saved a total of 607 million kWh of electricity and 9.59 million tons of water.

LONGi is the only Chinese company that has joined the initiatives of RE100, EV100 and, EP100 by the Climate Group and SBTi initiative to combat climate change issues.

Sustainability Concepts Shared by Communities & Supply Chain Partners

LONGi has been actively promoting sustainable development concepts among its key stakeholders.

LONGi pays high attention to the sustainable development of its suppliers, including issues related to environmental impacts, social welfare, health and work safety, and commercial ethics. The company has built a responsible supply chain in which all new suppliers were screened and selected 100% based on environmental standards.

In 2022, LONGi provided over 100 training sessions on green carbon to its suppliers, helped its suppliers to conduct carbon monitoring and set carbon reduction goals. LONGi engaged with 481 of its suppliers on energy conservation and carbon reduction management.

The report shows LONGi has a global team of 60,601 people. In 2022, LONGi conducted 3,145 occupational health and safety training sessions and 3,005 competency development training sessions. The average training hours for each LONGi employee reached to 28.83 hours in 2022.

LONGi has initiated 30 public welfare and social responsibility projects in 2022, benefiting around 200,000 people. LONGi's social responsibility projects include building renewable energy power stations, offering donations, and supporting education programs.

Please visit https://www.longi.com/en/sustainable-development/ for the full report.

SOURCE LONGi