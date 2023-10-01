LONGi unveils Hi-MO X6, a new brand identity for its distributed products

News provided by

LONGi

01 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

XI'AN, China, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced an upgrade to the branding of its distributed products - Hi-MO X6 - highlighting its commitment to the enhancement of the user experience globally.

The new Hi-MO X6 brand identity, dedicated to enhancing the experience of every distributed user
Having undertaken a thorough analysis of customer needs and expectations, the company has long recognized the market's requirement for the combination of quality and innovation, a need addressed by the Hi-MO 6 module, which incorporates advanced HPBC cell technology specifically designed for distributed scenarios. In order to more effectively reflect the core value of the product, its brand identity is, with immediate effect, upgraded to 'Hi-MO X6'.

Rather than being perceived as a simple gesture, the re-brand underlines a history and ongoing commitment shared by LONGi, its customers and partners, to the provision of a distinctive product delivering ultimate satisfaction wherever in the world it is deployed.

The Hi-MO X6 has been meticulously developed by LONGi's product team over two years of exhaustive end-user research, with the result being a tailored solution for the distributed market combining ultimate efficiency, maximum safety and seamless integration with architectural aesthetics.

Built upon high-efficiency HPBC cell technology, featuring a frontal busbar-free design, the product's design maximizes the utilization of incident light, reduces optical losses, enhances conversion efficiency and consequently optimizes LCOE. The standard version of the HPBC cell has achieved an efficiency breakthrough of 25.5%, while HPBC+ cell efficiency exceeds 25.8%. Equipped with this cutting-edge technology, Hi-MO X6 shows a 6%-10% improvement in power generation performance compared to traditional modules. With a maximum module efficiency of 23.3%, the product sets a new value benchmark for the global distributed market.

On October 8th, LONGi will be launching in China an enhanced version of its Hi-MO series products with a new, innovative design.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

