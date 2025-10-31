LONGINES celebrates SoHo New York City boutique Opening with Ambassador of Elegance Jennifer Lawrence

The Swiss watch brand, LONGINES, celebrated the grand opening of its second boutique in New York City with Ambassador of Elegance Jennifer Lawrence. Situated on 128 Spring Street, the actress helped to inaugurate the exciting brand achievement during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The SoHo boutique emulates its iconic neighborhood through its contemporary design which holds a large offering of the winged hourglass brand.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longines celebrated its prestigious new boutique in the heart of New York City on Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Longines Ambassador of Elegance Jennifer Lawrence was accompanied by Longines Vice President of Sales International, Yannick Jenni, and Brittany Garcia, Brand President, US & Caribbean. This monumental moment marks the brand's third retail store to open in the USA and its second in New York City.

Longines SoHo NY_Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Longines SoHo NY Boutique _Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has been a Longines Ambassador of Elegance since 2022 and stars in the new Longines PrimaLuna campaign. In the new campaign, Jennifer Lawrence embodies the intimate connection between timeless elegance and modern confidence.

Since 1845 Longines has had a presence in the USA making this new boutique opening a natural fit for the evolution of the brand. The 1064sqft space is located within the downtown neighborhood of SoHo and marks an exciting time for the brand's North American business. The new boutique merges Longines' timeless elegance with SoHo's architectural spirit, creating a refined and locally inspired concept. It offers customers an intimate invitation to immerse themselves in the world of Longines and discover its unique history.

Longines' core values of elegance, tradition and performance are represented throughout the boutique while merging SoHo's heritage. The use of local inspired materials such as brick walls, reclaimed wood flooring, cast iron pre-existing elements and design pieces, blends tradition with the city's innovative and elegant spirit.

The 193-year history of Longines is reflected in the interior of the new boutique and offers multiple elements of the brand's universe. As visitors explore the boutique, they will discover iconic references to the brand's history, from its long-standing passion for equestrian sports to its involvement as a pioneer in aviation as well as its contribution to timekeeping Alpine ski racing.

The boutique offers a comfortable atmosphere for clients to view and try the multiple Longines timepieces showcased throughout the space. The tridimensional hourglass pattern brings an added element and elegance to the concept for an enjoyable customer experience.

Yannick Jenni, Longines Vice President of Sales International is proud of the SoHo boutique and its contribution to the evolution and history of the brand. "The opening of our SoHo boutique represents more than an expansion for Longines: it's a celebration of our deep connection to the United States, a country that has been part of our story since 1845. This space reflects our timeless dedication to elegance and offers an inspiring setting for clients to discover our watches and experience the world of Longines."

About Longines

Longines has been based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sporting federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of horological products. The brand with the winged hourglass as its emblem has outlets in over 150 countries.

Longines USA

[email protected]

www.longines.com

Press packs are available at mediacenter.longines.com/

SOURCE Longines