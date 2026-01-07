Longleaf Recovery & Wellness Receives Approval for Longleaf Lodge Residential Treatment Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longleaf Recovery & Wellness today announced it has received Certificate of Need (CON) approval from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency to develop and operate Longleaf Lodge, a new residential substance uses treatment center in Shelby County, Alabama.

The approval authorizes Longleaf Lodge to establish 60 total treatment beds, including 10 medically monitored detoxification beds and 50 residential treatment beds, projected to open in early 2027. The project represents the first CON-approved residential substance use treatment facility in Shelby County, addressing a documented unmet need for high-intensity inpatient treatment services in the region.

Longleaf Lodge will be situated on a 150-acre rural property in Shelby County and purposefully designed to support residential treatment in a calm, structured, and therapeutic environment. The campus will feature multiple residential cabins, dedicated medical and clinical facilities, and spaces for dining, fitness, and group programming. The design emphasizes safety, privacy, and clinical integrity while remaining accessible to the Birmingham metropolitan area.

The facility will provide treatment for adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, offering medically supervised detoxification and residential care grounded in evidence-based clinical practices. Programming will integrate medical oversight, individual and group therapy, family involvement, and structured daily routines designed to promote stabilization, sustained engagement, and long-term recovery.

"This approval marks a meaningful step forward for access to high-quality addiction treatment in Alabama," said Colin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Longleaf Recovery & Wellness. "As we expand into residential treatment, our focus remains on delivering clinically responsible, patient-centered care that is thoughtful, accountable, and outcomes-driven. Longleaf Lodge is being developed with the same clinical leadership, standards, and evidence-based approach that define our outpatient programs. Our mission has always been to build a comprehensive continuum of care that meets patients at the level of intensity they truly need, and Longleaf Lodge allows us to do so in a way that is intentional, well-planned, and aligned with state health priorities."

Longleaf Recovery & Wellness currently operates outpatient treatment centers in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Baldwin County. Longleaf Lodge will expand the organization's continuum of care by providing inpatient services for individuals who require a higher level of medical and clinical support before transitioning into outpatient treatment and long-term recovery.

Development planning for Longleaf Lodge will proceed immediately, with construction timelines and hiring announcements to be shared as the project advances.

About Longleaf Recovery & Wellness

Longleaf Recovery & Wellness is an Alabama based behavioral healthcare provider offering evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. Founded by individuals in recovery, Longleaf is committed to delivering compassionate, excellent care that addresses both addiction and the underlying mental health conditions that drive it.

For more information, visit www.longleafcenters.com.

