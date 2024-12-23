Longroad Energy and Meta Sign Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement for 1000 Mile, a 300 MWac (400 MWdc) Solar Project

News provided by

Longroad Energy Management, LLC

Dec 23, 2024, 07:30 ET

Signifies a total of more than 1.3 GWac of Longroad Projects Supporting Meta

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longroad Energy, a U.S. based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, announced today it has finalized a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Meta for the entire output of 1000 Mile, a 300 MWac solar project based in Yoakum County, Texas.

The solar energy from 1000 Mile will be delivered into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) grid and will contribute to supporting Meta's data center operations.

"We are excited to announce this solar project with Longroad Energy," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Energy at Meta. "The renewable energy from this project will support our data center operations, as well as our ongoing efforts to match our electricity usage with 100% clean and renewable energy."

"We are proud that 1000 Mile, our largest solar project to date, will help Meta meet its sustainability objectives," said Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad Energy. "With the addition of 1000 Mile, Longroad and Meta will have worked together on more than 1.3 GW of projects, helping to support Meta's ambitious goal of matching all of its operational electricity needs with new carbon-free energy."

Longroad has successfully developed six wind and solar projects in Texas, but 1000 Mile is the first project that Longroad has developed within Texas's SPP footprint. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2026.

About Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC
Founded in 2016, Longroad Energy Holdings LLC is focused on renewable energy project development, operating assets, and services. Longroad has developed or acquired 5.6 GW of renewable energy projects across the United States and has raised $15.2 billion of equity, debt, and tax equity to support completion of its portfolio. Today, Longroad owns 3.7 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects and operates and manages a total of 5.7 GW on behalf of Longroad and third parties. Longroad is owned by the NZ Superannuation Fund, Infratil Limited, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management, and Longroad Energy Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Longroad Energy Management, LLC

