Longshore Capital Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Stuzo

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based private equity firm Longshore Capital Partners completed a strategic investment in Stuzo, the leading provider of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and cross-channel customer experience solutions for Everyday Spend Retailers.

The investment by Longshore puts Stuzo in a position to expand its leadership as the premiere provider of unified loyalty, payments, and customer experience technology and services.

"We're excited about the growth and strategic opportunities ahead with our new partners at Longshore," said Gunter Pfau, Founder & CEO, Stuzo. "Stuzo is doubling down on helping retailers steer a greater share of customer wallets to their brand. By intelligently activating data that flows through our unified loyalty, payments, and cross-channel customer experience technology, we are uniquely positioned to drive greater, deterministic business outcomes at scale."

"As we learned more about Stuzo, we were particularly attracted to the company's talented and committed team, maniacal focus on driving business outcomes for its growing portfolio of leading retail partners, and differentiated technology," said Ryan Anthony, Co-Founder and Partner, Longshore Capital Partners. "In addition, we are particularly excited about the differentiated value proposition delivered by Stuzo's Wallet Steering™ System, which has proven to help retailer

profitably grow share of customer wallets via Stuzo's unique combination of its Open Commerce® product suite, Know and Activate Method, and supporting Managed Services."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Stuzo and Open Commerce®

Stuzo helps Everyday Spend Retailers Know and Activate™ more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons, and bigger baskets. Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experience programs. Stuzo's Managed Services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile/web storefront solutions.

About Longshore Capital Partners

Longshore Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity manager investing out of its inaugural $210 million fund. Longshore acquires control positions in services businesses in North America with $5 to $15 million of EBITDA. The firm has extensive experience partnering with founders and management teams in the lower middle-market and executes a systematic approach to creating shareholder value through a cooperative strategic plan.

Press Contact:

Aaron McLean, CMO, Stuzo

[email protected]

Phone: 267.519.3669

