Longstanding Hotel Transforms Into A Modern Hawaiian Wonder; Awe-Inspiring ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Marks Grand Opening With A Commitment To Preserving A True Hawaiian Legacy, Pledging To Plant 100,000 Indigenous Trees On The Hawaiian Islands

Residing on the land of Queen Liliʻuokalani's beachside cottage, the resort celebrates its grand opening on May 8, 2018 with the announcement of a partnership with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI), a non-profit organization committed to returning the indigenous koa, milo, and sandalwood trees back to Hawaii. Engaging visitors in an authentic Hawaiian experience, each ʻAlohilani guest is encouraged to be part of reviving the endangered hardwood species and native ecosystem to Hawaii by planting their own tree at ʻAlohilani's forest on Gunstock Ranch nestled on Oahu's beautiful north shore. Guests can track their tree throughout its lifetime through drone imagery and a radio-frequency identification chip that records everything from genetic makeup and health to the circumstances of the planting. Scenic tree plantings include horseback riding, helicopter, and UTV tours.

"ʻAlohilani has been five years in the making," says Vann Avedisian, Principal of Highgate Holdings. "Our objective was to develop a contemporary resort in the heart of Waikiki Beach, creating something the market has not seen. We aimed to give our guests incredible pool, beach and dining experiences in the heart of Waikiki's shopping district, while at the same time connecting them to our Hawaiian heritage. We couldn't have found a stronger partnership than Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative as it represents the Hawaiian principles of respect for and stewardship of the land. The partnership provides our guests with the opportunity to experience and contribute to the rebirth of Hawaii's indigenous forests."

ʻAlohilani Resort is also home to exclusive dining and amenities in Honolulu. Since its opening in February, Morimoto Asia has quickly become one of the most sought-after reservations on the island, seamlessly integrating Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's world-renowned Western and traditional Asian ingredients with unmatched creativity and innovation that lures locals and travelers alike. Debuting with the hotel's grand opening is Chef Morimoto's second restaurant in the resort, Momosan. Just steps from the sand, this fun and casual street side ramen restaurant and outdoor beer garden is located on one of the most active corners of Waikiki Beach. Momosan puts noodles and Yakitori front and center and will feature signature Morimoto sake and beer selections.

With unparalleled dramatic views, the see-and-be-seen pool deck is an escape that will seduce and relax with private cabanas and lounge areas with fire pits. An unrivaled destination, Swell Bar at the seascape pool deck offers one of the most impressive cocktail menus in Honolulu and as the sun sets, transitions to a vibrant evening hot spot with live, off-the-radar musical acts.

Mesmerizing guests is the reimagined 280,000-gallon saltwater Oceanarium, which houses more than 1,000 indigenous marine animals. The Oceanarium anchors O Bar, the resort's panoramic gathering place, offering ocean-inspired craft cocktails, beer, wine, local-infused small plates and entertainment to enjoy the Hawaiian undersea. Guests can also watch the reef fish from Lychee Restaurant, a lavish breakfast buffet of beloved native dishes and seasonal favorites along with Hawaii-grown produce and locally sourced coffee.

ʻAlohilani Resort is home to Island Club and Spa, a fitness and spa experience that includes a state-of-the-art fitness center on the third floor with a movement studio for daily classes and Fitness on Demand virtual classes. Enhancing the recreational offerings are two rooftop full-size clay tennis courts, batting cages and training turf along with sunset yoga and TRX classes overlooking the ocean.

Acclaimed design firm, Rockwell Group, transformed the resort's dramatic lobby, restaurants, infinity pool and deck, and airy and serene guest rooms and suites, while Pacific Asia Design group enhanced the space with elegant touches that evoke the celebrated Hawaiian spirit. Over 20,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor meeting and event space rounds out the contemporary style resort offering.

Later this year, ʻAlohilani will be rolling out it's own self-styled Waikiki beach club, elevated with locally inspired service and authentic touches to enjoy a day spent in the surf and sand.

About ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach sits where the city meets the sand with a sophisticated, awe-inspiring design that pays homage to Hawaii's rich cultural heritage. With airy rooms surrounded by serene blue and green ocean, Diamond Head and Waikiki, ʻAlohilani offers a refreshing balance of energy and relaxation in a lively, urban location. ʻAlohilani Resort is a destination for travelers and locals alike with exclusive amenities including two restaurants by internationally acclaimed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, a seascape pool deck, a soon to come signature beach experience, a captivating 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, a rooftop fitness experience including, sunset yoga, tennis lessons, batting cages, and more. Room rates start at $289 per night. For more information, visit www.alohilaniresort.com.

About Highgate

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com

About Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto—known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America—has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, Morimoto opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Honolulu, Boca Raton, Mumbai, New Delhi, Mexico City, Tokyo and Maui. Morimoto Asia Disney Springs, Orlando, opened in 2015 followed by Momosan Ramen and Sake NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016, Morimoto Asia Waikiki and Morimoto Doha in 2018. Since 1998, Morimoto has competed on the Japanese television show, Iron Chef and also appears on the Food Network's Iron Chef America. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking, won two IACP awards--in the "Chef's and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award"--and it was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking, introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Keep up with Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longstanding-hotel-transforms-into-a-modern-hawaiian-wonder-awe-inspiring-alohilani-resort-waikiki-beach-marks-grand-opening-with-a-commitment-to-preserving-a-true-hawaiian-legacy-pledging-to-plant-100-000-indigenous-trees-on-t-300644226.html

SOURCE 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Related Links

http://www.alohilaniresort.com

