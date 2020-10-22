Longstanding Viera/Suntree brokerage Vista Florida Realty LLC merges with Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Sorensen Real Estate (DSRE) is excited to announce that Vista Florida Realty has merged with DSRE Brevard. The merger, which brings together two highly successful Brevard County brokerages, will give the companies a distinct advantage in the increasingly competitive world of real estate.



Vista Florida Realty was founded in 2014 by Grace Vista. A native of Annapolis, Maryland, Vista has been a licensed realtor since 2004, earning her Broker's license in 2014. Deciding to merge with another company wasn't an easy decision until she met with the DSRE team.



"When Gary Scenti, a managing broker at Dale Sorensen Real Estate, asked me to meet with them, I thought why not," said Vista. "I respected the Sorensen brand and I thought, if nothing else, I can learn something from meeting with them. What I didn't expect was that when I did meet with them, I was completely impressed not only by their strong brand and excellent marketing, but just as importantly, how nice everyone was who I met with. I learned they had strikingly similar life and business values that I hold dear to me. After several meetings it was clear that by merging my current company with theirs, I would not only be helping my agents grow, but I would also be giving our clients even more value. It was a win-win for everyone and I couldn't see a downside."



"Grace and her team embody the local, independent, boutique, high level service approach DSRE represents and her passion for marketing will only help enhance the company's brand in Northern Brevard," said Dale Sorensen, Jr., managing partner for DSRE. "Personally, having spent many, many hours working with Grace and our team on this merger, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her as well as her agents. Her passion for marketing and our company values align perfectly. Grace will be managing the Suntree and Cocoa Village offices working hand in hand with DSRE Brevard's broker Gary Scenti, regional managing broker Jim Goldsmith and our regional office manager Katie Keltner and her assistant manager Debbie Ford. Our team brings a level of experience, knowledge and support unparalleled in our region as evidenced by our more than $800 million in closed sales in 2019. We welcome Grace and her entire team."



"This merger represents a further progression into the Brevard County markets and our shared vision of professional and concierge services to our clients and customers," said Scenti. "This will also allow Vista's agents to take advantage of our cutting-edge technologies, innovative marketing techniques and powerful advertising tools that DSRE offers its agents, as well as the relationships with leading worldwide real estate affiliates, to address not only our local but national and global markets."



About Dale Sorensen Real Estate



Family-owned and managed since 1978, Dale Sorensen Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm on Florida's East Coast, the award-winning company commits exclusive resources to ensure leadership and a preferred choice for individuals selling and buying properties. The company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and the Board of Regents, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty.



