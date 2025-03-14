Longsys Highlighted Reliable Industrial and Automotive Storage Innovations at Embedded World 2025

Industrial-Grade Storage: High Performance & Reliability
At the event, Longsys unveiled its next-generation industrial storage solutions, including:
- Industrial DDR5 DIMM – Supported ECC error correction, wide-temperature operation (-40°C to 85°C), and anti-sulfuration, ensuring reliability in industrial environments.
- Industrial PCIe Gen4 SSD – Featured hardware PLP, anti-sulfuration, and LDPC error correction, delivering high-speed performance in AI-driven industrial applications.
- 4TB Industrial SATA SSD – Offered pSLC technology, temperature control, and high endurance, designed for long-duration, high-load operations.
Flash + DRAM: Comprehensive Automotive Storage Solutions
Longsys also presented its comprehensive automotive storage portfolio, integrating automotive LPDDR4x, UFS, eMMC, and SPI NAND Flash. These products passed AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3 testing and are IATF 16949-certified, supporting applications such as ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, and autonomous driving. Key highlights included:
- Automotive LPDDR4x – Delivered 4266Mbps speed, ultra-low power consumption, and won Best-in-Show at electronica 2024.
- XS400 Automotive Surveillance SSD – Supported 24-channel 1080p HD video recording, ideal for commercial fleet vehicles.
PTM Full-Stack Customization: Flexible Solutions for Automotive & Industrial Applications
Longsys' PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) full-stack customization business model provides tailor-made storage solutions for industrial and automotive applications.
- Industrial Storage Customization – Addressing form factor limitations in automation, DPU intelligent networking, and industrial computing, Longsys offers custom SSD and DIMM configurations optimized for specific hardware structures, firmware, and environmental conditions.
- Automotive Storage Customization – Supporting long product lifecycles and stringent automotive-grade requirements, Longsys operates its own in-house packaging and testing facilities to deliver highly reliable, application-specific automotive storage solutions.
With in-house manufacturing and testing centers in Suzhou, South America, and Zhongshan, Longsys ensured a stable, high-quality supply chain. Longsys continues to strengthen its presence in high-reliability storage solutions.
About Longsys
Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641862/image.jpg
