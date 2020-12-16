Longsys Launches FORESEE Industrial/Automotive Grade eMMC Products to Empower the Automotive Electronics Market

Keeping abreast of industry changes and market demands, Longsys' embedded storage brand FORESEE develops industrial/automotive grade products with high environmental reliability, high data durability, and long service life. As a system developer in the field of high-standard smart industrial and smart automotive electronics, it offers worry-free solutions for reliable storage devices.

The FORESEE automotive storage product line offers three types of products: industrial-grade eMMC, industrial wide-temperature eMMC, and automotive-grade eMMC.

FORESEE's industrial-grade eMMC adopts a firmware program independently developed by Longsys. It is available in 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB capacities, and has an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C. In addition to its stellar performance and stability, it also features superb environmental reliability. These products are widely used in fields such as smart TV's, industrial PC's, security surveillance, instrument control, and medical applications, and are designed with a service life of 10 years.

FORESEE's Industrial Wide-temperature eMMC products are available in 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB capacities, and have an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. They can be used in the automotive, industrial automation, safety protection, and IT-based emergency response fields. Every aspect of the product (including R&D, design, material selection, production, testing, and quality control) is subject to rigorous industrial-grade guidelines in order to ensure it operates continuously and stably in harsh environments. The firmware has been developed specifically for industrial application scenarios so that data storage and service life are enhanced.

FORESEE's automotive-grade eMMC, which has passed the AEC-Q100 Grade 3 certification, is available in 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB capacities, and has an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. In addition to high reliability and stability for automotive-grade use scenarios, its comprehensive pre-sales technical support services, three-year warranty service, and more than three-year supply guarantee ensures customers can continue to use the product safely and worry-free.

Regardless of the changes brought on by time, products will always serve the market. FORESEE has been operating in the storage sector for 9 years, offering high-quality storage products based on industry changes and market demands. Automotive electronics is the fastest-growing sector, and there will be a greater demand for storage in the future, as well as more rigorous requirements.

FORESEE will continue to develop more automotive and industrial-grade products for industry customers, and develop industrial markets and automotive electronics markets with high standards.

SOURCE Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd