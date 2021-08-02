Longsys Obtains AEO Advanced Certification to Facilitate Customs Clearance

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, 2021, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd. passed the AEO advanced certified enterprise qualification audit and obtained the AEO advanced certification. The AEO Advanced Certification is the highest credit rating possible for international trade enterprises and is recognized by customs officials around the world. It is the highest level of certification provided by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) in strict accordance with the standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO). Only 2 in every 1000 Chinese enterprises are capable of obtaining this certification. In addition to enjoying numerous preferential customs procedures, Longsys will also be able to use this certification to improve the efficiency of domestic and international customs clearance and provide more efficient and convenient product delivery for industry clients.

To date, China Customs has achieved AEO mutual recognition with 43 countries and regions from 17 economies, including the European Union. 39 Chinese government departments, such as the GACC, the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Bank of China, signed the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Implementation of Joint Incentives for Customs Advanced Certified Enterprises. AEO certified enterprises that have signed this memorandum can enjoy 49 joint incentives across 6 categories such as green channels from these departments. For customs clearance in China, AEOs enjoy 13 preferential measures, such as guarantee-free inspection and release, lower inspection and random batch inspection and quarantine rates, and priority for customs clearance.

When it comes to business, Longsys has always adhered to the bottom line of brand, quality, compliance and value management. Obtaining this AEO advanced certification demonstrates that Longsys has made significant progress in compliance and has garnered itself a good business reputation. In addition, with this certification, Longsys will enjoy faster customs clearance in countries and regions that have mutual AEO recognition with China. This will further enhance Longsys's competitiveness in international trade and provide strong support for its globalization.

