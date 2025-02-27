Longsys to Make Its MWC Debut at MWC25, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Storage Innovation and Application Advancements

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) is set to kick off, and Longsys (SZ.301308) will be making its first-ever appearance at the event with a lineup of cutting-edge memory technology and memory product application. Under the theme "New Mode of Storage Empowering Global Mobility", Longsys will showcase its latest advancements and core strengths in mobile storage technology based on the Product Technology Manufacturing (PTM) business model.

As the world's largest mobile technology event, MWC25 will take place from March 3-6, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain, focusing on the evolution of mobile networks, AI, smart devices, and sustainability under the theme "Converge. Connect. Create." The event serves as a global platform for industry leaders and innovators to explore the future of mobile communications.

Longsys has been committed to driving the mobile communications industry forward through technological innovation and product application. The storage solutions are widely applied across AI, 5G, smart vehicles, and beyond. At MWC25, Longsys will highlight its PTM business model, unveiling innovative storage solutions tailored for the global mobile communications customers—from in-house memory controller development and product design to rigorous validation and intelligent manufacturing.

During the exhibition, Longsys will leverage its in-house memory controller and innovative manufacturing processes to significantly enhance performance while reducing power consumption. These advancements will be applied to two innovative storage products, delivering a brand-new and differentiated storage experience for users.

In addition, Lexar, a Longsys high-end consumer brand, will present high-performance mobile imaging storage solutions designed for professional photography, offering high-speed read/write performance and large-capacity storage. Longsys will also showcase its comprehensive embedded storage solutions for smartphones and AI server storage products, covering a wide range of applications from entry-level to high-end, providing comprehensive storage support for mobile intelligent devices.

Join us at MWC25 as Longsys makes its debut, unveiling groundbreaking innovations and leveraging its PTM business model to empower the future of mobile communications!

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." -With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

