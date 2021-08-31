Longsys's FORESEE Delivers Commercial Storage Solutions to Build a Smart Life with the Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to meet the demanding needs of the market, FORESEE, a brand focusing on industrial storage, has provided the commercial display industry with commercial DDR4 memory modules, commercial SSDs, and other excellent storage solutions thanks to its continued investment in R&D.

According to data from RUNTO Technology, the size of China's traditional public information display market (including projectors, LED displays, splicing screens, interactive tablets, commercial TVs, and digital signage) will exceed 200 billion yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of over 15%. Commercial display devices have been extensively applied in sectors such as education, medical treatment, and transportation, driving people's lives towards intelligence. This achievement is mostly by virtue of the continuous improvement of the entire industry chain. A simple commercial display device even covers several technical areas like screen panels, intelligent systems, power technology, and storage technology.

Take storage as an example. Although commercial display devices do not require huge data access and computing capabilities as mobiles and computers, they have higher requirements on the reliability of storage chips. An outdoor advertising screen must not only provide 24-hour uninterrupted broadcasting, but also stand tests such as high/low temperature, rain, moisture, and other harsh environments. This is a challenge faced by the memory chip that carries the core of the data.

SSD Products Allow Online Monitoring with an MTBF of 1,500,000 Hours

Regardless of whether it is a commercial display or other commercial electronic equipment, the requirements of mass application and management need to be met. Whether the product can stably run for a long time and whether troubleshooting is simple have become the major demands in product use.

FORESEE's S58A and S41C/S423/S426, among other products, employ the original 3D TLC NAND Flash and SATA3 interfaces to satisfy the hardware requirements of most devices on the market. While allowing the mainstream MTBF of 1,500,000 hours, these SSD products support the S.M.A.R.T intelligent monitoring system so that users can remotely monitor the life and health of these products.

Some FORESEE products, boasting higher sequential and random read/write speeds, are ideal for laptops, thin clients, and other commercial computers. Other FORESEE products, featuring better stability and security, are ideal for in intelligent terminals and commercial display devices in the education and financial sectors.

Powered by Longsys-developed firmware, a powerful R&D team (accounting for nearly 50% of all employees), comprehensive production processes, and an all-around quality management system, FORESEE storage products have been widely recognized and FORESEE has developed long-term partnerships with well-known manufacturers at home and abroad.

Commercial DDR4 Memory Modules Compatible with Mainstream Platforms

Intended for a harsh operating environment, FORESEE delivers DDR4 memory products that meet commercial standards. FORESEE DDR4 memory modules employ high-quality original DRAM chips, which have gold-plated pins in accordance with the mainstream industry standard. The gold-plated pins, which can be up to 30μ thick, allow the memory modules to operate at temperatures of 0°C–85°C, withstanding various climatic conditions. FORESEE commercial DDR4 memory modules come in sizes of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB, as well as speeds of 2666Mbps and 3200Mbps. Thanks to excellent compatibility, they have been certified by mainstream platforms such as Intel, AMD, FeiTeng, Loongson, and Kunpeng. FORESEE commercial DDR4 memory modules are widely used in various types of products, including but not limited to drones, vending machines, smart guide terminals, electronic whiteboards, hospital self-service terminals, smart government terminals, advertising billboards, etc.

The integrated automatic test equipment (ATE) for DDR4 DRAM, which is independently developed by FORESEE, can test up to 3,600 DRAM particles simultaneously and be used for speed, function, and aging tests.

In addition, the FORESEE DDR4 UDIMM samples passed KTI's special test certification with the rating of "quality products".

FORESEE, founded by Longsys in 2011, has focused on serving the storage market for a decade. In addition to solid-state drive and memory module for commercial electronics, FORESEE has two other product lines: mobile storage and embedded storage.

Thanks to its independent R&D capabilities and comprehensive quality control, FORESEE is able to optimize performance, expand capacity and reduce power consumption to improve the overall quality of products. FORESEE has become a long-term partner of many high-end industry clients as a result of providing professional and timely technical support and marketing services. As the commercial electronics field grows rapidly, FORESEE, as a strong backing for the industry, will continue to deliver more superior storage products to the market.

