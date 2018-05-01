LongTail Alpha Announces Appointment Of Kendall P. Miller Jr. As Portfolio Manager

Mr. Miller previously served as an executive vice president and multi-asset portfolio manager at PIMCO in Newport Beach, where he has served for the past 21 years in a variety of functions, including working with the firm's Investment Committee and regional portfolio committees. In addition, he was lead portfolio manager on PIMCO's $100 billion G10 currency hedge overlay funds platform, and designed and facilitated the evolution of the trading, accounting and risk analytics structure since the product's inception in early 2000s. Mr. Miller also oversaw equity derivatives execution for all portfolios in PIMCO's main Newport Beach Office, including for tail risk-related portfolios.

"I am joining LongTail to apply my broad portfolio management and trading expertise to help build a premier investment management firm, both through utilization of the latest technologies and in working alongside some of the brightest and motivated professionals in the industry," said Mr. Miller.

LongTail Alpha Founder and Chief Investment Officer Vineer Bhansali, Ph.D., said: "I previously worked with Ken and know that he brings passion, intelligence and creativity to everything he does. Ken is a seasoned portfolio manager and trader with a wealth of experience in cross-asset portfolio strategies including FX, fixed-income, and equity derivatives. LongTail Alpha is thrilled to welcome Ken to the firm."

Today's annoucement follows the appointment in February of Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz as a research adviser to LongTail Alpha. Markowitz, who is known as the "father of Modern Portfolio Theory" for his pioneering work on investment portfolio selection, was awarded the Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1990. Markowitz is the principal of Harry Markowitz Company, and an adjunct professor at the Rady School of Management, University of California San Diego.

Prior to PIMCO, where Mr. Miller worked closely with clients in the Official Institutions and Government Pension channels, he was a Senior Financial Analyst at ABN AMRO Bank N.V./LaSalle National Trust in Orange, CA. He was also a software engineer at Capital Management Sciences Co. in Los Angeles, and a technical applications designer at Martin Marietta Corp. in New Orleans.

Mr. Miller, a Chartered Financial Analyst, earned an MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to his business and academic achievements, Mr. Miller is an accomplished competitive triathlete who has completed the San Francisco Bay swim from Alcatraz Island.

About LongTail Alpha LLC

LongTail Alpha was founded in 2015 by Vineer Bhansali, following his departure from PIMCO in December of 2015. LongTail Alpha believes that sustained portfolio performance comes from expecting the unexpected, and from positioning portfolios to earn yield while maintaining convexity. The firm bases its investment decisions on a proprietary framework based on academically rigorous research, positioning for both "left-side" or negative tail risks and "right-side" or positive tail risks, and by seeking to optimize performance by combining market positions and risk allocation across asset classes. LongTail Alpha is a member of the National Futures Association and is registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and operates as an independent entity in Newport Beach.

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities or investment products sponsored by LongTail Alpha, LLC, and is intended for informational purposes only. All investments in securities involve a risk of loss of capital and no guarantee or representation can be made that an investment will generate profits or that an investment will not incur a total loss of invested capital. Furthermore, nothing herein is intended to imply that LongTail Alpha, LLC's investment strategies may be considered "conservative", "safe", "risk free" or "risk averse." Only qualified investors may invest. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

