Longtime Cloud Native Computing Foundation Member Mirantis Upgrades Membership to Gold

Doubling down on open source, Mirantis invests further in the cloud native ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open-source software, has upgraded its membership to Gold.

Mirantis helps organizations accelerate time to value and simplify operations of modern workloads at scale wherever they are needed, by delivering Cloud Native open-source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments.

"Having joined CNCF in 2016, Mirantis is deeply committed to the Kubernetes and CNCF ecosystems. As we double down on being a 100% pure play open source business, we are determined to invest further into these ecosystems," said Randy Bias, vice president of open source strategy and technology, Mirantis. "For example, we deliver the 100% open source k0s CNCF-certified Kubernetes lightweight distribution. We will soon be announcing another new open source project that builds on top of our existing CNCF ecosystem projects that will help grow and enrich Kubernetes."

Having long-contributed to the Kubernetes project, every Mirantis product is Kubernetes-based or Kubernetes-related including enterprise products, Mirantis OpenStack on Kubernetes (MOSK) and Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE). Mirantis also just recently moved to Harbor for Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR).

A longtime proponent of open source, Mirantis is actively involved and contributes to more than 50 open source projects with efforts that are steered by the company's Open Source Program Office directed by Bias. The company has also created several open source projects like k0s, the Mirantis certified Kubernetes distribution optimized for distributed edge workloads such as AI inference, and k0smotron, a Kubernetes control plane software, which are all broadly adopted. Mirantis also leverages numerous Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects including OpenTelemetry, Project Sveltos, KubeVirt, Rook, Calico, Prometheus, and many others.

"From very early on, Mirantis saw the importance of Kubernetes and CNCF and has been a valuable contributor to the cloud native ecosystem," said Chris Anizczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Their move to become a Gold member is welcomed by CNCF and the community and we look forward to the team's continued engagement and support."

At CNCF's upcoming flagship conference KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in London, happening 1–4 April, Mirantis has increased its sponsorship to the Gold level where it will display its latest open source innovations.

