Longtime Dallas Attorney Opens New Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property Practice

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran commercial litigator and intellectual property litigator and counselor Anthony Magee has launched the new firm of Magee Legal PLLC to better serve existing and emerging clients, particularly those faced with challenges in securing and protecting their intellectual corporate assets.

Mr. Magee is an Oxford-educated former English barrister, who has practiced law in Dallas since 1993. His practice encompasses all types of complex disputes, particularly proceedings in federal courts and before the Patent Trial & Appeal Board, trademark applications in the Trademark Office and petitions at the Trademark Trial & Appeal Board.

"This was the right time for me to gain some well-deserved freedom to guide and counsel with entrepreneurs and established firms in North Texas, as well as support the legal teams at other firms in niche areas of patents, trademarks, copyrights and complex technologies," he says.

Mr. Magee's experience includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial litigation and patent and trademark infringement litigation in a wide range of businesses and services, including telecommunications, media publishing, technology education, aviation, business management software and technologies, medical devices, tissue engineering, semiconductors and health care management systems.

He has worked extensively in complex litigation and arbitrations relating to large-scale information technology outsourcing contracts and many other types of business disputes, including professional partnership disputes, contractual and trade secrecy disputes relating to professional sports teams, and litigation relating to real estate, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and auction rate securities.

Mr. Magee has been recognized in the prestigious legal publication The Best Lawyers in America for the past nine years. He has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers annually since 2013 for intellectual property litigation, has been listed among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in Northern Texas since 2018, and has been awarded Martindale's Preeminent AV rating annually for the past 20 years. He is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Dallas Bar Foundation. He is a Past President of the William "Mac" Taylor American Inn of Court.

He was formerly a partner with the Ross IP Group, and led the intellectual property section of Gruber Hurst Johansen Hail LLP for almost a decade. Previously, he practiced for 15 years at the powerhouse trial boutique of McKool Smith, PC.

