Longtime Employment Attorney, Gary Martoccio, Opens New Law Firm with Ten Offices

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Martoccio, who has represented employees in disputes against their employers for twelve years has opened his own firm, Martoccio Law Group. The firm has offices in Tampa, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, Scottsdale, and Phildelphia, and handles a wide range of employment related claims, including but not limited to wrongful termination, FMLA violations, discrimination, and sexual harassment.

"I look forward to continuing to pursue justice for employees that were wronged in the workplace," said Martoccio, who has represented employees his entire legal career. Martoccio has recovered over $50,000,000 for employees during his career, and has reached successful resolutions for clients in over 200 federal lawsuits. Martocico went on to state, "Plaintiff's, or employee-side, employment law is an extremely rewarding practice area. I have had the privilege of recovering compensation for thousands of employees over the years, and I cannot wait to continue to do the same at the new firm." The firm has already began accepted new clients and you can complete a free case evaluation by calling (88) 415-7670 or online by visiting martocciofirm.com.

