Longtime Inc. Contributing Editor and Executive Coach Marcel Schwantes Launches New Subtext Campaign for Leaders at All Levels

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcel Schwantes, Inc. contributing editor, executive coach, speaker, and author, is launching a new Subtext campaign to provide today's leaders with tips, best practices, and activities designed to help them unleash their full potential. These messages, delivered via text message straight to subscribers' phones, draw on Schwantes' extensive research and conversations with top CEOs, scholars, and leadership experts during his nine years writing the Inc. Servant Leadership Hub column.

"We're thrilled to offer Marcel's world-class leadership tips through Subtext," said Laura Lorber, executive editor at Inc. "Subtext is a great way to get a regular dose of coaching advice, and Marcel has an abundance of practical wisdom to share with anyone who wants to bring their leadership to the next level."

Campaign participants will have the unique opportunity to text Marcel directly, share feedback, discuss their progress, and suggest topics for future tips. This interactive component ensures a personalized experience tailored to each subscriber's needs.

"I've seen many leaders and managers struggle with the human side of work: how to lead, engage, and inspire people to achieve results," said Schwantes. "I've spent nearly a decade gathering evidence and speaking with experts to discover the characteristics, habits, and practices of a truly exceptional leader, as well as the behaviors that shape a great company culture. Many of those principles have worked for my clients, and they can work for you."

The Subtext campaign offers a free trial available to all new subscribers. After the trial period, the service costs only $4.95 per month. Cancelling is simple—just text 'STOP' at any time. For a limited time, subscribers can extend their free trial to 30 days by using a special link, ensuring no charges for the first 44 days.

"You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by becoming a better, smarter, more effective leader," said Schwantes.

About Inc.:

Inc. is an award-winning publication dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, providing real solutions for innovators. Reaching an audience of over 25 million each month, Inc. also publishes the celebrated Inc. 5000 list, spotlighting the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

