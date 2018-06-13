Longtime Journalist Gil Klein will share Hidden History of Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Square at National Press Club Headliners Book Event July 26

Often referred to as the National Press Club's in-house historian, former NPC President Gil Klein will share his new book chronicling the rich history of Washington's Lafayette Square entitled "Trouble in Lafayette Square: Assassination, Protest & Murder at the White House," at a special NPC Headliners book event on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Club's Cosgrove Lounge.

This event will feature a presentation by the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

About the Author

A longtime journalist and journalism educator in Washington, D.C., Gil Klein worked for 22 years as a national correspondent for Media General News Service, writing for 23 newspapers in the South. After leaving Media General, Klein taught journalism at American University's Washington Semester Program. He is now working with the University of Oklahoma to create a Washington program for its journalism school.

