Longtime Label Executive & Record Promoter Jody Best Joins VNUE

Best will assist VNUE's Artist Services Division with Promotions



LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that longtime record executive Jody Best, is joining VNUE's new Artist Services Division, and will be spearheading record promotions for the division. Additionally, she will be leveraging her relationships with artists she has worked to expand VNUE's live music recording services via Set.fm, livestream platform StageIt.com, and partner DiscLive Network.

Jody is President and founder of Best Bet Promotions, an independent promotion & marketing company focusing on airplay with Classic Rock & Mainstream Rock radio, setting up a variety of promotions and marketing campaigns including all radio formats, radio special clearances along with artist interviews, giveaways and meet and greets with terrestrial radio & radio syndications.

Jody had previously worked at Capitol Records/EMI Music for 20 years — seeing a need to promote the core classic artists under the EMI umbrella, Jody started the radio division in catalog marketing in 1993 being one of the first in the business to actively work with Classic Rock, Classic Hits/Oldies & Adult Standards stations. Here she set up promotional campaigns with artists such as The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Bob Seger, Steve Miller, Pink Floyd, Heart, George Thorogood, Duran Duran, The Beach Boys, Poison, The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Lenny Kravitz, Grand Funk Railroad, Richard Marx, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole catalog and many more.

Some of Jody's current clients include Def Leppard, Night Ranger, Tesla, Frank Hannon, Mr. Big, Dirty Honey, Rickey Medlocke, Ron Keel, Mike Tramp, Jon Anderson, and separately, CEO Zach Bair for his recordings and releases. Jody has also worked with KISS, Journey, Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield, The Scorpions, Lynch Mob, Mark Slaughter, Great White and Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals just to name a few.

Jody's involvement with VNUE will significantly enhance the ability to provide exceptional services to VNUE's artist clients, and rounds out a team that largely consists of Capitol/EMI alumni at the executive level.

Jody said, "I am thrilled to be partnering with VNUE to work alongside some of my former Capitol Records colleagues and friends, Zach Bair and Lou Mann! As I continue my work with my company, Best Bet Promotions, securing radio airplay and interviews for my clients I will now be able to provide the same services and support for VNUE's artists along with many other services that we will offer. I look forward to being a part of this amazing team at VNUE and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of us to make some really great things happen together!

CEO Zach Bair said, "I met Jody a few years ago through our EVP Lou Mann, who was GM of Capitol Records for many years. Jody has helped me with all of my singles and my EP, and I've had nothing but a great experience with her – and humbled to be alongside some of the major artists she has worked with throughout her career. I am excited that we will be able to integrate her significant skills and abilities into our Artist Services Division, and make them available to VNUE artists."

For more information about VNUE's artist services division, visit our website, or email artistservices AT vnue DOT com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net); StageIt, the world's oldest and best known ticket livestream platform, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

