Longtime Litigation Leader Named President At Lane Powell

Under Duffy's leadership, Lane Powell has become a top-tier provider of legal counsel for companies in the health care and senior living industries. She has been named one of the top 250 female litigators in the nation by Benchmark Litigation and ranked by Chambers® USA's Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business. She also serves as co-chair of the American Health Care Association's Legal Committee, having served as chair the four prior years.

"Barb's success has been based on responsiveness, clear communication and excellent client service," said Lane Powell's former president, Charles W. Riley Jr. "She always keeps clients and employees informed and empowered. Barb is a natural leader and we are very fortunate to have her as the next president of the firm."

Riley, who served as Lane Powell's president for five years, will continue his active trusts and estates practice. He has extensive community leadership experience and will continue to serve on the boards of the Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation and the Downtown Seattle Association, among other civic and nonprofit roles. Thomas W. Sondag will continue in his role as the firm's vice president.

"Remarkable people make Lane Powell one of the Northwest's most skilled and trusted law firms, and I am truly honored to lead this team," Duffy said. "Recruiting and developing diverse talent are priorities for me. Together with our focus on innovative client offerings, we will ensure that the firm thrives in this region for another 140 years."

About Lane Powell

Lane Powell offers a broad range of legal services providing insightful counsel to individuals and organizations on a local, national and international basis. The firm's corporate, litigation and regulatory professionals collaborate across our locations to deliver practical solutions tailored to our clients' unique business needs. More information: lanepowell.com.

