Longtime Mayo Clinic Neurologist Dr. Richard J. Caselli Joins SPARK Neuro as Medical Director

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARK Neuro, a leader in brain health diagnostics, announces the appointment of Dr. Richard J. Caselli as its Medical Director. With a 35-year career at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Caselli brings extensive expertise and leadership in neurology and cognitive aging to SPARK Neuro. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to advancing the medical field.

During his tenure at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Caselli and his team collaborated with SPARK Neuro on several research initiatives funded by the National Institutes of Health. These collaborations have led to groundbreaking methods in brain health measurement, including SPARK Neuro's achievement of FDA clearance. Their AI-enabled EEG brain scan technology and dementia assessment service offer more accurate and efficient dementia diagnosis, which is currently underdiagnosed by 40%.

Spencer Gerrol, CEO of SPARK Neuro, stated, "Dr. Caselli's vast experience and achievements make him a tremendous asset to our mission, including enhancing solutions for patients with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia."

Dr. Caselli's distinguished career includes serving as Chair of the Department of Neurology, Medical Director of Patient Experience, and Director of Research at the Mayo Clinic. Under his leadership, the Mayo Clinic achieved top scores for patient satisfaction.

Dr. Caselli's role as the Clinical Core Director of the Arizona Alzheimer's Disease Center led to significant contributions to the field. His scholarly work includes over 300 original scientific publications in top medical journals, establishing Dr. Caselli as a leading authority in neurology.

Reflecting on his new position, Dr. Caselli said, "Joining SPARK Neuro offers a unique opportunity to advance neurodiagnostics and brain health monitoring, building on our shared history of collaboration."

With Dr. Caselli's leadership, SPARK Neuro will continue to make brain health assessment more universal and accessible in the real world.

About SPARK Neuro:

SPARK Neuro's mission is to make brain health assessments a standard part of care. Targeting the 40% of dementia cases that are undiagnosed, SPARK provides a comprehensive assessment service for healthcare payers and providers, propelled by its AI-enabled and FDA-cleared EEG brain scan. SPARK Neuro has a history of collaborating with prestigious institutions like the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Medicine and has earned funding from the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. SPARK Neuro's flagship innovation delivers an objective, non-invasive, and scalable approach to brain health assessment. For more information, visit https://sparkneuro.com/.

