Longtime Media Advisor Dr. David Andersen and Veteran Media Executive Sonya McNair Team to Launch "New York Media Initiative"

The New York Media Initiative is a consortium of media specialists who allocate personalized attention to professionals in television, film, news, digital media, theater, sports, and entertainment. The alliance provides friendship, mentorship, spiritual encouragement, conscience communications and leadership development. The organization also presents intimate gatherings and stimulating forums that inspire action.

"New York Media Initiative seeks to strengthen the lives of media professionals – some of today's greatest influences on our society," said Andersen. "We are dedicated to working within the media community to equip, motivate and grow professionally and personally the people in this dynamic and influential field."

"David and I have a shared vision to positively influence the lives of professionals throughout the broad media landscape, beginning with the media capital of the world, New York, and ultimately enrich the voice of the media at large," McNair said. "Each of us has a commodity of time and talent that, when shared, benefits the industry at large. NYMI has streamlined the process by which to connect that commodity to the recipient," she added.

The New York Media Initiative is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that provides widespread guidance, support and mentorship to media professionals through an extensive consortium of distinguished current and former media leaders who seek to invest in the lives of their younger colleagues. The connections extend the reach of NYMI and enables the development of relationships that specifically target those areas of proficiency that are vital to successful and meaningful media careers.

Dr. David Andersen

Dr. David Andersen is the CEO of New York Media Initiative. He had been President of Mastermedia, International, on the East Coast for the last 13 years, serving as an advisor and consultant to decision-makers in the New York media business. Prior to joining Mastermedia, he spent over 25 years pastoring Presbyterian and Congregational churches. Before entering the ministry, he co-founded a design and engineering company in Chicago, Illinois. He holds a Master of Divinity degree and a Doctor of Divinity degree from Trinity Seminary.

Sonya McNair

Sonya McNair is the President of New York Media Initiative. She is a veteran executive corporate and media strategist, who counsels Fortune 500 companies and executives on the implementation and sustaining of strategic initiatives and media affairs. She also is the author of Every Reason to Praise (BroadStreet Publishing 2017). Previously, she was Senior Vice President of Communications at CBS News, and she has held executive positions at FOX, ABC News, The New Yorker and Essence Communications, Inc. She also has worked for industry luminaries, including Roone Arledge, David Brinkley, Cokie Roberts, Charles Gibson, Diane Sawyer, David Remnick, and Gayle King, along with top executives in television, film, digital, radio, sports and publishing. She has designed promotional strategies for signature events, such as the DNC and RNC Conventions; The New Yorker Festival, the debut of ABC's Times Square Studio; and the first Spanish Art and Cultural Exhibit in Dubai.

