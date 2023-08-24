Longtime South Florida PR Firm Durée & Company Named Fort Lauderdale Magazine's Best PR Agency of 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Durée & Company, an award-winning full-service public relations and marketing firm founded in 1999 in Fort Lauderdale, recently won Fort Lauderdale Magazine's Best PR Agency of 2023 award.

The magazine's readers cast more than 35,000 votes to determine winners of its "Best of Fort Lauderdale 2023" rankings. The recognition reflects Durée & Company's deep roots in the Fort Lauderdale community, its dedication to serving its clients with the highest standards of PR excellence, and its standout work in public relations.

Durée Ross, president, founder and CEO of Durée & Company

Fort Lauderdale Magazine is a reflection of the people, places, events, issues and concerns that shape local residents' lives, influence their decisions and provide for a vibrant existence in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Magazine informs, challenges, delights, and inspires the people who live, work, and play in the city.

With strong connections in the area and extensive local knowledge, Durée & Company has been a pivotal force in the Fort Lauderdale story, assisting businesses and spearheading initiatives. The firm's understanding of the community's pulse and its invaluable network of local connections have enabled it to create compelling PR campaigns that resonate.

Founded by Durée Ross, who was born and raised in South Florida, the firm comprises a team of seasoned professionals who understand clients' needs and deliver impactful campaigns, taking a hands-on and strategic approach.

"Receiving this recognition from the readers of Fort Lauderdale Magazine is especially significant because it's not just an award; it's an affirmation from the very heart of the community that we serve and support," said Ross. "This award is as much a celebration of our contributions as it is of the vibrant city we proudly represent."

Durée & Company's practice areas include real estate, nonprofit, hospitality, business, lifestyle, health and wellness, legal, yacht and marine as well as cannabis, psychedelics, and other emerging industries. While the firm's longtime headquarters is in Fort Lauderdale, it also maintains a satellite office in Aspen, Colorado.

For more information about Durée & Company's services, visit https://dureeandcompany.com/ or call the firm's Fort Lauderdale office at 954-723-9350.

About Durée & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Durée & Company is a full-service, well-respected and highly creative public relations and marketing agency serving a diverse client base of local, national and international consumer brands, landmark industries, business leaders and philanthropists from its offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Aspen, Colorado. Practice areas include real estate, nonprofit, hospitality, business, lifestyle, health and wellness, legal, yacht and marine as well as cannabis, psychedelics, and other emerging industries. Durée & Company is a member of some of the nation's most elite professional organizations including PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI). To learn more, call 954-723-9350; go to dureeandcompany.com; cannabismarketingpr.com; or psychedelicpr.com. Join the social conversation and follow Durée & Company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn at @DureeCoPR.

