Longtime treatment provider and collaborator David D'Amora to receive national award

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers (ATSA) are pleased to honor David D'Amora with the 2020 Gail Burns-Smith Award. David is known for building relationships between criminal justice agencies, treatment providers, and victim advocates. He is currently a Senior Policy Advisor with the Council of State Governments Justice Center.

Presented jointly by ATSA and NSVRC, this award is named in honor of Gail Burns-Smith, one of the first advocates who recognized and spoke publicly about how victim advocates and sex offender management professionals could collaborate to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.

In the mid-1990s, David fittingly worked alongside Gail Burns-Smith to create the country's first community-based management model that combined victim advocacy and perpetrator treatment. This model encouraged many victim advocates to explore how partnering with sex offender management professionals could help build safer communities.

David has also helped states enhance their own management and supervision systems, making it clear that good community-based collaborative work must always center victims. Well-respected and admired by his colleagues, David "embodies the partnership between victim services and sex offender management" and is always willing to share his vast knowledge base.

"We are pleased to recognize David for his trailblazing work to bridge the fields of sex offender treatment and victim advocacy," said NSVRC Director Yolanda Edrington. "His contributions have helped create safer communities and support survivors across the country."

ABOUT ATSA

The Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers (ATSA) is an international, multidisciplinary organization dedicated to preventing sexual abuse. ATSA has member chapters throughout the world; and informs evidence-based public policy and prevention initiatives. Visit www.atsa.com for more information on the treatment and management of individuals who have sexually abused or are at risk to abuse.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting and sponsors a Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) prevention campaign each April.

