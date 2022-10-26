LONGUEVUE CAPITAL COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN SUMMIT CLINICAL RESEARCH, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce it has partnered with Chairman and Co-Founder, Dr. Stephen Harrison, and President and Co-Founder, Gail Hinkson, of Summit Clinical Research, LLC ("Summit" or the "Company"), an integrated research organization ("IRO") specializing in complex indications, including hepatology with a focus on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD") and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), to provide human capital and financial capital to accelerate the Company's already impressive growth.

Founded in 2018 and based in San Antonio, TX, Summit manages a growing network of 100+ clinical trial sites worldwide seeking to improve trial enrollment, quality, and outcomes in complex clinical trials. Summit allows sponsors to unite disparate sites under a single contributor to accelerate trial timelines and achieve target patient enrollment goals more efficiently and cost-effectively. Summit is the go-to partner for many pharma and biotech sponsors specifically in hepatology and NASH research given its ability to supply sites that drive superior enrollment, quality, and compliance metrics. The Company's operations span over 25 states and 6 countries, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes across all stages of clinical trials.

"While we've grown Summit rapidly from the back of a napkin to a meaningful player in advancing complex clinical research, we've known a strategic partner would be an important milestone for our organization as we further our mission and look to achieve a new set of objectives for our sponsors, our CRO partners, and, most importantly, our patients," commented Dr. Stephen Harrison. He added, "my team and I have been focused on finding a partner that is both additive to our domain expertise and strategically complementary with experience scaling businesses like ours. We found that in LVC and their dedicated Life Science Operating Partner, Dr. Adrian Otte. They are a great fit for our culture and organization, and we believe Adrian and the LVC team will be an invaluable extension to our organization," Dr. Harrison concluded.

"LVC's resources will help us drive outsized growth while better serving our customers and advancing clinical research," noted Ms. Hinkson. "We are impressed by LVC's expertise in the healthcare and life sciences sector as well as the cultural alignment between the Summit and LVC teams." Ms. Hinkson continued, "with a hands-on partnership approach and dedicated industry resources, LVC provides much more than just capital. We look forward to working closely with LVC and Adrian to build upon our success to date."

"Since its founding in 2018, Summit has continued to build an impressive site network and realize meaningful growth with both new and existing sponsors, exemplifying the Company's thought leadership in NASH as well as other complex indications," added Ryan Nagim, Partner and Head of Healthcare at LVC. "We see a unique opportunity to draw upon both LVC and Adrian's backgrounds in the clinical research space to further accelerate the Company's growth as value-added partners."

"Summit's consistent results and strong team continue to solidify the Company's position as a top thought-leader in the clinical research space," added Adrian Otte, LVC's Life Science Operating Partner. "After working for 30+ years leading clinical operations, I have confidence in Summit's ability to efficiently and cost-effectively drive superior clinical trial outcomes for sponsors, especially in NASH trials, which are notoriously difficult to recruit and retain patients. Summit is well-positioned to continue to capitalize on the strong tailwinds as a thought-leader in the sector, and I am excited to work closely with the Summit team to enhance its existing offerings and drive sustainable growth."

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com, and for media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 504.293.3600.

