LongueVue Capital Completes Investment In Traco Manufacturing, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce it has partnered with Founder John Palica, CEO Owen Power, and the management team of Traco Manufacturing, LLC ("Traco" or "the Company") to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the company's continued success. Headquartered in Orem, UT, Traco is a specialty provider of business-to-business packaging solutions. The Company both manufactures custom flexible packaging products, including printed shrink labels and sleeves, and distributes packaging supplies to a wide variety of end markets, including food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and pet care.

Founded in 1985, Traco has experienced rapid growth thanks to its state-of-the-art digital and flexographic printing capabilities, high-speed converting and finishing equipment, and outstanding customer service. The Company's offerings include a wide variety of custom-sized and printed shrink labels and sleeves, multipack shrink film, pressure sensitive labels, and packaging supplies. Traco currently employs more than 100 full-time employees and operates out of two Orem, UT facilities totaling ~75,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehousing, and office space.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Traco," commented Ryan Nagim, Partner at LongueVue Capital who leads LVC's Consumer and Specialty Packaging verticals. "The Company is a niche provider of highly customized labelling and other packaging solutions to attractive end markets, and throughout its growth, both John and Owen have maintained a steadfast commitment to quality and customer service. It is a pleasure to welcome Traco to the LVC family and make a strong addition to our specialty packaging and consumer portfolio."

"Traco sits in a very exciting, high-growth market bolstered by robust tailwinds including increased focus on specialized packaging as a brand differentiator," said John McNamara, LVC Founder and Managing Partner. "We see Traco as the perfect platform to capitalize on these trends and grow both organically and through synergistic acquisitions."

"LVC has been thoroughly impressed with Traco's sophistication, as well as its outstanding management team, talented sales staff, and top-notch facilities. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Traco and continue building its market leadership with additional capabilities, technology, and capacity," added Paul Ebbert, LVC Specialty Packaging Operating Partner.

"On behalf of Traco, we are very happy to welcome our new partners, LongueVue Capital. LVC brings the right combination of experience, cultural fit, capital, and strategic resources to allow Traco to enter its next phase of growth," said John Palica, Founder.

Traco's CEO, Owen Power, added, "From our initial conversations and throughout the transaction process, LVC displayed a deep understanding of our business and industry, as well as an appreciation for our Company's unique characteristics and capabilities. I know I speak for the entire Traco team when I say we are excited to begin this new chapter in Traco's history and continue to build a premier platform in the flexible packaging market."

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction.

LVC's legal counsel was provided by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC. Traco's legal counsel was provided by Jeffs & Jeffs, PC.

To learn more information about Traco and the Company's products, visit

www.tracopackaging.com.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans and Park City-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value.

Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. While we are selective with our investment strategy, we target growth-oriented companies with scalable, sustainable business models and exceptional leadership teams.

Our proactive, hands-on approach enables us to be thoughtful stewards of our portfolio companies and trusted and dependable strategic partners to all stakeholders. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit our website at www.lvcpartners.com.

Contact:

John McNamara, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, LongueVue Capital (504) 293-3602

Ryan Nagim, Partner, LongueVue Capital (504) 293-3604

Paul Ebbert, Operating Partner, LongueVue Capital (504) 293-3600

SOURCE LongueVue Capital

