LongueVue Capital Invests in Saelens

LVC Partners with Management to Accelerate Growth of Precision Manufacturing Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its partnership with Saelens (the "Company"), a differentiated precision manufacturing platform specializing in highly automated CNC machining and strategic sourcing for OEM customers across diverse industrial end markets.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, Saelens operates two advanced manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and serves customers under the trade names Diamond Precision Products ("DPP") and Coupling Nut Supply ("CNS"). The Company also provides international sourcing and manufacturing services through its subsidiary, Lembak Global Sourcing ("Lembak"). After doubling revenue and significantly expanding its manufacturing capabilities over the past five years, the Saelens team has grown to 230 employees.

"After several years of rapid growth, we decided to bring on a partner to maintain our growth trajectory and position our team for long term success. We selected LongueVue Capital because of their deep experience in precision manufacturing and their alignment with our culture and values," said Bryan Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Saelens. "LVC's approach resonated with us from the outset. Their experience scaling manufacturing businesses, along with their enthusiasm for our people, our automation strategy, and our global sourcing capabilities, gives us great confidence in the future we will build together," added Eric Weiss, President of Saelens.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bryan, Eric, and the Saelens team as the Company embarks upon its next phase of growth. Saelens has built an impressive platform defined by superior automation capabilities, outstanding customer relationships and service, and a relentless focus on quality," said Ray Jeandron, Managing Partner at LVC. "We believe the Company is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on strong market tailwinds and expanding customer demand."

"As we evaluated Saelens, it became clear that the Company has developed a uniquely scalable operating model, one that blends disciplined engineering, differentiated automation, and a deep commitment to solving customers' most complex machining needs," said Len Zaiser, Operating Partner at LVC. "I am excited to work alongside the management team to support the Company's continued investments in technology, international sourcing, and talent as Saelens grows into an industry-leading platform."

LVC Vice President Nick Davaz and Associate Brennan Louviere worked alongside Operating Partner Len Zaiser and Managing Partner Ray Jeandron on the transaction.

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal counsel to LVC, Capstone Partners acted as advisor to the Company, and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to the Company.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 25-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $800 million of committed capital spanning five funds coupled with 150+ years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit www.lvcpartners.com.

About Saelens

Saelens is a precision manufacturing platform providing highly automated CNC machining, value-added engineering, and global sourcing capabilities for leading OEMs across a range of industrial end markets. With operations in Wisconsin and Vietnam, Saelens delivers mission-critical machined components supported by advanced automation, engineering expertise, and long-tenured customer partnerships.

For more information, please visit https://diamondprecision.com.

