Longview Analytics Receives Renewed IBCS® Certification

TORONTO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From diagrams and user-friendly report design to modern user interfaces, standards for visual business communication significantly simplify the comprehensibility of reports. The International Business Communication Standards (IBCS) Institute was established to develop and maintain standards to ensure the maximum clarity and comprehension of reporting and analytics solutions for organizations. For several years, Longview has led the market through the adherence to these standards and the IBCS® certification of its software, Longview Analytics. With its latest customer release, Longview is pleased to announce the re-certification of Longview Analytics for another two years on the IBCS reporting and communication standards.

Longview Analytics Fall'18 I IBCS(R) CERTIFIED CHARTS+TABLES I re-certified up until 2021-03-31

"Longview Analytics is perfectly suited for the visualization of data and thus allows a fast understanding and the collaboration of different departments when creating and interpreting reports," explains Thorsten Engels, Director of Professional Services at Longview. Engels adds, "Longview Analytics is one of the few front-end tools in the BI market that can achieve the strict IBCS® certification natively and without add-ons."

Longview has comprehensive expertise in the areas of business intelligence and analytics, planning, financial consolidation and tax. The global software vendor is a pioneer in the field of visual business communication. More than 1,200 customers around the globe and across all industries use Longview today to manage their core finance and analytics processes.

"With the current re-certification, Longview once again confirms the successful implementation of the high-quality standards we set ourselves and the reliability as a partner in the provision of software solutions critical to success," comments Roland Holscher, Managing Director and Executive Vice President Customer Success at Longview.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information – www.longview.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Irene Nehrkorn-Kayn

Director, Global Marketing, Irene.Nehrkorn-Kayn@longview.com

Related Files

Certificate_IBCS Re_Certification_Longview_Analytics Fall'18_2019-03-31.pdf

Related Images

ibcs-certified-charts-tables.jpg

IBCS® CERTIFIED CHARTS+TABLES

Longview Analytics Fall'18 I IBCS® CERTIFIED CHARTS+TABLES I re-certified up until 2021-03-31

Related Links

International Business Communication Standards I Longview

SOURCE Longview Solutions

Related Links

http://www.longview.com

