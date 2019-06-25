Longview Announces New Features and Enhancements Across Its Full Suite of Connected Finance Solutions With Its Spring '19 Release

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview is pleased to announce the general availability of Longview Spring '19, which delivers major innovations that drive strategic impact and optimized execution through its integrated approach to the full Longview product suite: Analytics, Plan (Tidemark), Close and Tax. Longview's integrated solutions are backed by 25 years of industry-leading expertise to help customers thrive. To learn more about the Longview Spring '19 Release simply follow the specific links:

View our summary of enhancements for Analytics.

Longview Spring '19 Release

View our summary of enhancements for Plan.

View our summary of enhancements for Close.

View our summary of enhancements for Tax.

Wayne Stevens, Chief Product Officer at Longview comments: "Our focus in this release was to provide a holistic Connected Finance experience to our users. By incorporating and enhancing capabilities from all our solutions, we're improving agility for the office of the CFO."

Longview is The Connected Finance Company empowering the office of the CFO in accelerating planning, consolidation, tax and analytics. The Longview Spring '19 Release is available now—customers can visit the "What's New" section of the Longview Customer Portal to access a summary of the enhancements and to view the product Release Notes for full technical details of this release.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art, cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information www.longview.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Howland

Chief Marketing Officer, dhowland@longview.com

Irene Nehrkorn-Kayn

Director of Global Marketing, Irene.Nehrkorn-Kayn@longview.com

Related Files

Press Release Longview Spring '19 Release EN INK_06202019_FINAL.pdf

Related Images

longview-spring-19-release.jpg

Longview Spring '19 Release

Longview Spring '19 Release

SOURCE Longview Solutions

Related Links

https://www.longview.com

