Longview Aviation Capital to Showcase Breadth of Aircraft Portfolio at Paris Airshow

Significant progress announcements expected across range of aircraft programs

VICTORIA, CALGARY and TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Longview Aviation Capital ("Longview"), manager of a portfolio of long-term investments in the Canadian aerospace industry, will have a robust presence at the 2019 Paris Air Show – the world's foremost event for the aviation industry – running June 17-20 in Paris, France.

Building on the momentum of the recent launch of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited – the trade name of the subsidiary company that will operate the worldwide Dash 8 aircraft business including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400 program – during the show Longview will showcase its range of in-demand passenger and utility aircraft, and discuss developments from across its portfolio.

De Havilland Canada and Viking Air Ltd. will each host media events during the show, as well as issue news announcements. In particular, Longview and Viking expect to make a significant progress announcement regarding the CL-515, a newly developed, technically advanced multi-mission aerial firefighting aircraft.

Press conference details (times local to Paris):



Day: Tuesday June 18, 2019







Times: (1) 9:30 a.m. – De Havilland Aircraft of Canada announcement



(2) 10:30 a.m. – Viking announcement regarding CL-515







Where: Conference Hall Room 3, Paris Air Show, Le Bourget Parc des Expositions

Longview's presence at the Air Show will be based at Chalet A238, hosting exhibits from both De Havilland Canada and Viking. In addition, two aircraft will be on static display:

All-new Guardian 400 – the special missions variant of the Viking Series 400 Twin Otter. Viking will demonstrate a simulation of the aircraft's capabilities including the sensor package within the SCAR (Self Contained Aerial Reconnaissance) Pod.





– the special missions variant of the Viking Series 400 Twin Otter. will demonstrate a simulation of the aircraft's capabilities including the sensor package within the SCAR (Self Contained Aerial Reconnaissance) Pod. Dash 8-400 in 90-seat configuration – first delivered to launch operator SpiceJet in September 2018 , the 90-seater highlights De Havilland Canada's commitment to evolving the program to meet customer needs.

About Longview Aviation Capital Corp.

Longview Aviation Capital Corp. (LAC) was established in 2016 to manage a portfolio of long-term investments in the Canadian aerospace industry. LAC includes the assets of Viking Air Ltd.; De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, owner of the entire Dash 8 program including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400 program; Pacific Sky Aviation Ltd; Longview Aviation Asset Management Inc; and Longview Aviation Services.

Longview, through its subsidiaries, holds the Type Certificates for the entire product line of the original De Havilland aircraft company including the Twin Otter program and the DHC-1 through DHC-7 series, as well as the former CANADAIR CL-215, CL-215T, and CL-415 waterbomber aircraft. Longview has a workforce of approximately 1,800 full-time employees in manufacturing and aircraft service support in locations across Canada, including Victoria, Calgary and Toronto.



More information is available at: https://www.lvav.ca

