Longview Dialog 2018 Conference | Benefits of a Connected Finance Organization

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview will host its annual North American user conference, Dialog 2018, where 200 finance and tax leaders, industry visionaries and performance management practitioners will meet on May 21-23, 2018 at the Four Seasons at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Showcasing Value | Dialog's 20 Year History

A key customer event for almost 20 years, Longview's Dialog conference has a rich history in providing Fortune 1000 finance and tax professionals, global service providers and strategic partners with a forum to share industry best practices and real-world case studies focusing on the Longview portfolio. Through insightful presentations, panels, and discussions, attendees will learn about the benefits of working towards a Connected Finance. They will discover how Longview is being used today to transform finance organizations around the globe and across all major industries.

Connected Finance | Transform Today, Accelerate Tomorrow

"Our company has gone through noteworthy changes this past year, and we look forward to sharing these updates with our customers, partners and the greater industry," says Jerry Dolinsky, CEO of Longview.

Partner Connection | Strategic Sponsorships

Dialog 2018 is the perfect setting to showcase the strategic partnerships of Longview, through CPE-credit-earning presentations along with discussions and networking in the Dialog Sponsor Hub. Dialog 2018's official sponsors include KPMG at the Platinum level, Deloitte at the Gold level, and PwC and TaxPE at the Silver level.

Content-Rich Presentations | Customer Success Stories

The conference will include 35 presentations, focusing on product updates, product and solution training sessions, partner presentations, and a significant number of customer-led sessions delivered by companies including Disney, Cirque du Soleil, Hasbro, UTC, Acxiom, Health Network Labs, Turner Broadcasting, and Irving Oil.

Dialog 2018 will also feature presentations from Longview leadership plus an analyst spotlight from Robert Kugel, SVP and Research Director with Ventana Research, entitled "Connected Finance through Integrated Business Planning."

Product Showcase | Ask An Expert

For those attendees who might have questions on a product feature or implementation, Dialog 2018 will feature the Longview Lab, where attendees can "Ask an Expert," while mingling with colleagues and industry and product subject matter experts.

About Longview Solutions

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge, combined with their state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world.

For more information about the conference, please visit the Dialog website or visit the Longview website for general inquiries.

