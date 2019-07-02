Longview Recognized as TOP RATED Performance Management Vendor in the BPM Pulse 2019 With Its Connected Finance Solution for the Office of the CFO

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview is proud to announce it has been recognized as a "TOP Rated Vendor" in BPM Partners' "Pulse of Performance Management 2019". The results from the Pulse were recently previewed in the annual webcast hosted by IndustryWeek. During the webcast Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on Business Performance Management, presented essential strategies for budgeting, planning, reporting and consolidation systems.

The live session revealed for the first time:

BPM Partners announces this year's Top Vendors and Vendor Customer Satisfaction Ratings

BPM Partners' core list of performance management vendors for 2019,

BPM Pulse 2019 vendor customer satisfaction ratings, and

The second annual BPM Pulse Awards

Respondents who rated vendors and products self-identified themselves as users of the vendors' products being rated. They were asked to score their vendor and product satisfaction on a 5-point scale with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest. For each vendor included in the matrix, BPM included brief comments highlighting what's new or unique about the vendor.

Longview offers leading budgeting, planning, forecasting, modeling, and reporting solutions integrated through a common and intuitive user interface. BPM Partners identifies Longview's 'Best Fit' tags as a comprehensive solution with pervasive BI and data visualization, including operational analytics. For the BPM Pulse Awards, Longview was featured for its overall customer satisfaction rating and excellent customer support services.

Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners comments: "Longview is a very capable cross-industry solution with a strong Office of the CFO Focus. It consists of a robust set of solutions in their own right with Longview Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics – that are even stronger when working together as a single solution to help companies achieve their performance management goals."

Mark Hatton, CEO of Longview, adds: "Longview's suite of Connected Finance solutions helps bring agile, holistic and predictive capabilities to elevate both the performance and the strategic contributions of the Office of the CFO."

The Pulse of Performance Management 2019 is designed to help participants identify the most successful vendors that match their needs, benchmark their projects, and leverage performance management best practices. A replay of the webcast can be viewed here.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For more, visit https://www.bpmpartners.com/. Follow @BPMTeam on Twitter.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information www.longview.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Howland

Chief Marketing Officer, dhowland@longview.com

Irene Nehrkorn-Kayn

Director of Global Marketing, Irene.Nehrkorn-Kayn@longview.com

Related Files

Press Release bpm Pulse_EN_Longview_FINAL_07022019.pdf

BPMPulseTOPRATED2019.jpg

Related Images

longview-top-rated-vendor-in-the.jpg

Longview TOP Rated Vendor in the BPM Pulse 2019

BPM Partners announces this year's Top Vendors and Vendor Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Related Links

Webcast hosted by IndustryWeek

SOURCE Longview Solutions

Related Links

https://www.longview.com

