Longview Solutions and Solution B.I Canada Become Global Partners to Help the Office of the CFO Meet Their Future Challenges

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview Solutions, Inc. is teaming up with Solution B.I Canada Inc. in a new global alliance to help companies move beyond complex, costly and inflexible finance systems. Their joint mission is to deliver an easy, complete and collaborative solutions for the most challenging users of a company: CFOs.

Present for many years in companies from Quebec, Longview didn't have a premier technical partner located in Quebec and French-speaking countries. The expertise of Solution B.I consultants on the diverse financial tools of the market will be helpful for companies that need strong financial support services. Longview and Solution B.I's strategic partnership brings together Solution B.I's expertise in helping their clients overcome the specific challenges around financial transformation, business process optimization and analytic reporting with Longview's industry-recognized Connected Finance platform.

Christophe Balmy, Director Innovation & Marketing at Solution B.I, comments:

"Longview is an extremely capable, cross-industry solution with a strong Office of the CFO focus. It consists of a robust set of solutions with Longview Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics – that are even stronger when working together as a single solution to help companies achieve their performance management goals. Solution B.I is pleased to leverage our strong relationship with Longview to provide additional benefits for our clients."

Tom Weaver, North America Alliance Partner Manager at Longview adds: "Longview has been helping clients address the challenges of the Office of the CFO for more than 20 years. In working together at multiple clients, we learned that Solution B.I Canada shares Longview's strategic vision and our commitment to customer focus, innovation and product excellence. For this reason, our company is very pleased to enter into a new partnership with the Corporate Performance Management experts at Solution B.I."

About Solution B.I

Finance by Solution B.I is a service company in Business Intelligence and Finance that puts technical innovation in the hands of decision-makers.

Solution B.I Finance delivers a complete set of expertise on the main financial business works such as Financial and Planning Analytics (FP&A), Close, Business Analysis, Process review and financial transformation. Our expert team is dedicated to customer success. We have a dual competency in finance and technology that supports their business process and Information System optimization.

For more information, visit https://www.solution-bi.com/en/

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art, cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information, www.longview.com.

