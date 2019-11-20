Longview's Fall '19 Release Embraces Three Connected Finance Trends That Are Driving Change: Cloud Efficiency, UX and Automation

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software solution provider Longview is pleased to announce the general availability of its Longview Fall '19 release – intended as the next evolution of Connected Finance and focused on improving user experience and optimizing efficiency by lowering TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

Longview Fall '19 highlights include:

Longview Fall '19 Release - Fall '19 Product Update

Improved user experience and data exploration options

Dynamic grid aggregations (time-blending, attribute analysis, etc.)

Process map enhancements (publishing and launching options)

Add-In for Office features for saving and sharing data queries

Journal Entry and audit data drill through

Multi-currency deferred tax netting and classification (Tax)

New Analytics Self-Service capability

Wayne Stevens, Chief Product Officer at Longview, comments: "Organizations that are looking for a flexible, holistic and efficient solution for the office of the CFO can exploit our best-of-breed Connected Finance solution." He adds: "By accelerating Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics functions, Longview's offering definitely empowers organizations to maximize efficiency and performance."

Longview Fall '19 is available now – customers can visit the "What's New" section of our customer portal to access a summary of the enhancements and to view the product Release Notes for the full technical details of this release.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information: www.longview.com.

