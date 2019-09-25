Lonza Commissioned World-Renowned Photographer, Bob Wolfenson, To Create 'Move To The Extra[Ordinary]™' Photography Exhibit To Promote Joint Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Move To The Extra[Ordinary]™' art exhibit, curated and shot by acclaimed Brazilian fashion and portrait photographer Bob Wolfenson and commissioned by Lonza Consumer Health & Nutrition, world-leading producer and supplier of science-backed ingredients for the Nutrition industry, was on display Monday, September 23 from 6 – 10 p.m. at White Space Chelsea, 555 W 25th Street, New York. More than 200 guests gathered at the White Space Gallery in Chelsea, to view the exhibit that highlighted the importance of joint health for all age groups.

The event marks the launch of the wider Lifestyle in Motion™ consumer awareness campaign – designed to help educate consumers on the importance of joint health earlier in life. The 'Move To The Extra[Ordinary]™' experience was created by Wolfenson through studying many different types of active lifestyles and bodies in motion and asks the audience to look again at the everyday movements we take for granted.

Told in a series of photographic essays, the campaign emphasizes actual movements in sequence, and explores their importance and impact on our lifestyle aspirations.

"Movement is key to a healthy lifestyle – whatever your age. The 'Move to the Extra[ordinary]™' exhibit illustrates the impact of movement on health, wellbeing and aspirations by telling a story in the most unexpected way, through visual art. Joint health is a growing concern among US adults1 and as subject experts, we have a responsibility to create awareness and educate consumers on the importance of maintaining joint health earlier in life," said Erasmo Schutzer, President, Lonza Consumer Health & Nutrition.

Lonza's UC-II® undenatured type II collagen is a market-leading ingredient that is clinically studied to support joint comfort, flexibility and mobility, helping consumers remain active and maintain joint health.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the world-renowned photographer & author, Bob Wolfenson, and enjoy cocktails and music from DJ Lara Gerin.

For more information on the Lifestyle in Motion™ campaign and the UC-II® brand, please visit www.lifestyle-inmotion.com.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum®. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com

About Bob Wolfenson

Born in 1954 in São Paulo, Bob Wolfenson is considered to be one of the greatest photographers in Latin America. Starting his illustrious career at just sixteen years old, Wolfenson has worked with a variety of photographic genres – from portraits and nudes, to commercial work, including fashion. His work is frequently used in the Brazil editions of Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Marie Claire. With a passion for capturing people and life in all its forms, Wolfenson often turns his creative lens from art to advertising, seamlessly bridging the gap between the two worlds and seeing beauty in the everyday.

1 Natural Marketing Institute, 2018 Lonza SORD report, 2019 (unpublished)

SOURCE Lonza