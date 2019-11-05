Lonza Partners with Cryoport and Strengthens its 'Vein-to-vein' Delivery Network in Cell & Gene Therapy

BASEL, Switzerland and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Quote from Alberto Santagostino, SVP Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza Pharma & Biotech:

"The Lonza-Cryoport collaboration is an enabling part of a wider goal for Lonza to create a network of strategic partnerships and capabilities that enable seamless vein-to-vein delivery of cell and gene therapies for its customers and their patients. There is no doubt that this partnership enables us to provide a best-in-class solution to cell and gene therapy companies for manufacturing and supply chain services, allowing us to provide a fully integrated solution that reduces risk and increases transparency."

Quote from Jerrell Shelton, CEO, Cryoport:

"Clinical trial activity in the cell and gene therapy sector is rapidly growing as biopharmaceutical companies discover new ways to harness regenerative therapies and combat illnesses. As more and more of these therapies approach commercialization, there is strengthening demand for reliable, integrated outsourced manufacturing and distribution solutions. Our partnership agreement with Lonza, an internationally-renowned supplier to the pharma and biotech markets, will improve effectiveness, efficiency and safety throughout the cell and gene therapy manufacturing process by integrating our temperature-controlled supply chain solutions with Lonza's manufacturing services."

Lonza (SWX: LONN) and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport"), announced today their partnership in the cell and gene therapy field and across Lonza's 'vein-to-vein' delivery network. As a part of this commitment, Lonza announced Cryoport as its preferred partner in the transport and delivery of patient tissues on a global basis, with the continued goal of seamless service for Lonza's customers and their patients. Lonza and Cryoport will work to remove the supply chain hurdles faced by developers of personalized therapeutics -- including autologous therapies, matched-allogeneic therapies, and personalized cancer vaccines -- as they prepare for the commercial launch of their respective therapies.

Lonza's network of cell and gene therapy facilities spans the US, Europe and Asia and serves both clinical and commercial customers globally. Cryoport currently supports over 413 clinical trials and 3 commercial therapies in the regenerative medicine space and operates in over 100 countries around the world. Integrating Cryoport's logistics and bioservices solutions with Lonza's manufacturing services and expertise will ensure a trusted and seamless supply chain and drive efficiencies in delivering innovative medicines to patients.

The goal of the partnership is to provide fully integrated solutions including, but not limited to, co-location of manufacturing, bioservices and distribution facilities to improve and enhance responsiveness and optimized product workflow, automated data management providing integrated data entry, and process optimization that reduces risk, increases transparency and improves certainty.

Cryoport's logistics system aims to provide Lonza's clients with reliable and comprehensive delivery solutions through its advanced technologies, Global Supply Chain Network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Beyond Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, this partnership incorporates Cryoport's Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform and SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System, which brings to the market an integrated IT solution that provides risk mitigation and Cryoport's unique Chain of Compliance™ for regulatory solutions.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum®. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is the world's premier provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, serving the Biopharma, Human Reproductive, and Animal Health markets. Our mission is to support life and health on earth by providing reliable and comprehensive solutions for the life sciences through our advanced technologies, Global Supply Chain Network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting team of professionals. Through purpose-built proprietary packaging; information technology; smart, sustainable cold chain logistics; and biostorage/biobanking services, Cryoport helps its customers advance life sciences research, support life-saving advanced therapies and deliver vaccines, protein producing materials, and IVF treatments in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Additional Information and Disclaimer (Lonza)

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements (Cryoport)

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

