looch Launches looch Start, a Fully Automated Entity Creation Service for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- looch, the mobile-first financial platform that calls itself the financial operating system for the modern business, today announced the launch of looch Start, a fully automated entity creation service designed to make starting a company faster, simpler, and dramatically more affordable.

looch Smartcards commercial Visa cards can be issued directly in the app, providing granular spend controls for seamless, on-the-go expense management.

Available inside the looch mobile app on the App Store, with an Android release coming soon to the Google Play Store, looch Start allows anyone to form a Delaware LLC or corporation for $249 all-in, with no hidden fees and no upsells. The flat fee includes a full year of registered agent service, a virtual office address, and an EIN, regardless of whether founders have an SSN or ITIN.

Simplicity Fintech Inc, the company behind looch, was founded in 2021 by serial entrepreneur Michel Myara and Navdeep Dhillon, former chief systems architect at Broadridge, the $7 billion annual revenue financial technology company that serves Fortune 500 clients around the world.

While traditional formation services often overwhelm users with add-ons and upsells that push prices into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, looch Start was designed to do the opposite.

The service is fully automated, app-based, and built around a simple promise: Start your business quickly and move on to actually running it.

"Anyone in the world with an iPhone can download looch and form a Delaware LLC or corporation — the gold standard entity type — in under five minutes," said Michel Myara, co-founder and CEO of looch. "Their entity will be created by the next day, and they can immediately onboard as a looch business. We're empowering people to take control of their destiny."

The launch comes at a time when entrepreneurship is accelerating globally. According to projections cited by the World Economic Forum, advances in artificial intelligence are expected to reshape the workforce dramatically, with up to 85 million jobs expected to be displaced by automation in 2026 alone. As a result, millions of people are exploring new ways to build independent income streams and start businesses of their own.

"Our proprietary technology enables us to offer the lowest-cost business formation service in the United States," said Navdeep Dhillon, co-founder and CTO of looch. "By fully automating the formation process, we're turning something that used to take days and hundreds of dollars into a fast, accessible mobile experience."

But looch Start is only the beginning. Once a company is formed, looch provides a powerful suite of financial tools designed to help businesses operate entirely from their phone.

The platform includes no-fee financial accounts, unlimited instant payments, spend management with Smartcards, integrated accounting, and 1099 e-filing, giving founders a unified financial ecosystem to manage their business from day one.

By combining formation, banking, and accounting into a single mobile platform, looch aims to remove the friction that traditionally slows down new businesses and give founders the tools they need to move faster.

For more information, visit https://looch.money/start

SOURCE looch