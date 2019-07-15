Look, Book, Stay, Repeat With Inspirato Pass, The World's First Luxury Travel Subscription

An idea nearly five years in the making, Inspirato Pass' unique business model allows Inspirato and its hospitality partners to provide significant value to Pass holders – whether they travel weekly, monthly, or a couple of times of year. Membership includes access to five-star hotel rooms and suites, Inspirato luxury homes, and exclusive Inspirato Only experiences, such as European cruises, African safaris, and marquee sporting events. Pass is the answer to everyone's travel needs. Whether it's empty nesters checking off their bucket list with a 10-day New Zealand Adventure; multi-generational families checking into a five-bedroom villa for a week-long vacation in Tuscany, or business travelers booking luxury hotel rooms in the world's best cities, Inspirato Pass will transform the way people travel.

"The conceptualization of Inspirato Pass was a natural next step in the evolution of the luxury travel space," said Brent Handler, Founder and CEO of Inspirato. "Pass gives affluent travelers the freedom to book a wider variety of trips and experiences on a more frequent basis, without the burden of nightly rates all at tremendous value. Whether exploring accommodations or experiences for family, play, or business, Inspirato Pass offers something for everyone."

Each trip also includes Inspirato's signature five-star service through dedicated travel specialists, who can help with booking, plan itineraries, and address guests' needs throughout the stay.

Using Pass is easy. To book, Passholders visit the Inspirato Pass website (www.inspiratopass.com) and browse tens of thousands of available trips in 150+ locations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, and more. Then, simply reserve any available trip, enjoy the stay, and book the next reservation upon check out. The list of available trips refreshes daily, with a continual supply of new choices.

Inspirato is the preferred luxury hospitality company that satisfies every vacation need for our members and passholders—from our exclusive collection of vacation homes, hotel partners, and one-of-a-kind travel experiences to expert travel planning and booking services. Inspirato provides a consistently luxurious experience with first-class service that discerning travelers can rely on. For more information about Inspirato, please visit www.inspirato.com.

