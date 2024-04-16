Look Closely at Your Money During National Coin Week, Advises American Numismatic Association

The 100th anniversary of National Coin Week, April 21-27, 2024,

emphasizes "money is history you can hold in your hands"

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every coin, every piece of paper money in your pocket, wallet, or purse has a story to tell about history, and the stories will be celebrated by collectors nationwide during the 100th anniversary of National Coin Week (NationalCoinWeek.org), April 21-27, 2024. You might also find something valuable in pocket change.

Some dealers and collectors will be deliberately placing into circulation older coins with collector value. Post this This U.S. silver dollar was minted in 1924 when National Coin Week was first observed. The 100th anniversary of National Coin Week is April 21-27, 2024 and some dealers and collectors will be deliberately putting into circulation old coins with collector value, according to the American Numismatic Association.

"To encourage everyone to closely look at their money, during National Coin Week some dealers and collectors around the country will be deliberately placing into circulation older coins with collector value. Check your change. In addition to appreciating the significance of the coins' designs, you might find something valuable," said Kim Kiick, American Numismatic Association (money.org) executive director.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the nonprofit association has sponsored National Coin Week each year since 1924.

"Designs on U.S. coins and paper money commemorate notable people, events, accomplishments, and shared principles. This year's theme, 'A Hobby for a Changing World – 100 Years and Counting,' focuses on how coinage and money have evolved and changed to embrace varying cultural values from early civilization to today," explained Thomas J. Uram of Pennsylvania, president of the American Numismatic Association.

"Money is history you can hold in your hands. Each coin and banknote ever produced has a story to tell, from the first ancient coins struck 2,600 years ago to coins and currency made today around the world," explained Uram. "There's no coin shortage or cashless society during National Coin Week."

Over the centuries, the designs, denominations and metallic content of coins can reveal a great deal about civilizations, past and present, such as famous and not-so-famous political and historical figures, important events, and landmarks.

Learn how to find collectible coins in spare change by downloading a free copy of the Association's "Treasures in Your Pocket" illustrated e-booklet at info.money.org/treasures-in-your-pocket.

Observed every third week of April, National Coin Week was established a century ago to attract the general public to the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting. For additional information, visit NationalCoinWeek.org.

Founded in 1891, the nonprofit American Numismatic Association is the largest community of coin collectors in the world. For more information about the association and collecting, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.

SOURCE American Numismatic Association