Look Cool and Amp up the Music and Fun with OontZ Action Sports Speakers

Listen to great-sounding music, practice your putting skills, and add energy to your every swing! OontZ Golf Edition Bluetooth Speaker is portable in size with rich, full volume and has excellent battery performance of up to 14 hours - perfect to take with you on the green. Simply attach to your golf cart or golf bag using the included bracket and mount. Lightweight and easy to carry, so you can listen to your music on the links and in the clubhouse, making your golf games more enjoyable. Great gift option for any occasion for the golfer friend or family member.

IPX5 Certified Water Resistant

Ultra-Portable and Lightweight

Up to 14 hours on a full charge

10 watts of peak output power

Play two (2) speakers together

OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA SUP Special Edition Speaker - Paddle Up with Music, Waves & Splash!

Here's the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Paddleboard Speaker to get you to synchronize with the beat and get into a rhythm as you carve into the waves and paddle through the surf.

Use the included bracket and mount to attach it to your paddleboard, surfboard, or kayak to get the music on, boost the thrill, and make your water sports adventures even more exciting!

IPX7 Certified Waterproof and Saltwater Resistant

Ultra-Portable, Ultra-Lightweight - It Floats

Up to 20 hours on a full charge

14 watts of peak output power

Ability to link multiple speakers together for stereo separation

OontZ Angle 3 Pro H2O Speaker - Bring the party anywhere you go!

Get the best of both worlds with OontZ Angle 3 Pro H2O Speaker that allows you to take your music with you on and off the water.

Attach the H2O Speaker using its included bracket and mount to the boat's railings, walking cart, umbrellas, or to any bar/handle to bring nonstop fun and music to picnics, beach parties, gatherings, or any occasion!

IPX7 Certified Waterproof and Saltwater Resistant

21 watts of peak output power - It Rocks!

Ultra-Portable, Ultra-Lightweight - It Floats

Up to 15 hours on a full charge

Ability to link multiple speakers together for stereo separation

All Speakers Feature:

Crystal Clear Distortion-Free Sound

- Designed and engineered by Cambridge SoundWorks to deliver incredible Volume Booster power AMP with precision neodymium drivers and bass radiator to produce top quality sound and full rich bass with remarkably crystal clear stereo sound beyond its size.

100 Foot Bluetooth Wireless Range

- Featuring OontZ Bluetooth Speaker Advanced Antenna that provides a greater wireless range up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device and a faster Bluetooth connection.

Work with all Computers, Smartphones, Bluetooth-enabled phones, and tablets

- This connects quickly to your phone, tablet, Bluetooth enabled laptop and has Built-in Mic for hands-free personal speakerphone to talk, answer and end phone calls from your phone hassle-free - never miss important calls when you're outdoors.

Proprietary Bracket & Mount

- Custom bracket designed to fit all 3 speakers. Golf and H20 Speaker mount attaches to your Golf Cart, Pull Cart, Boat, Kayak Rail or a Bar/Handle.

- SUP Speaker mount attaches to your Paddleboard, Surfboard, Kayak or any Smooth Surface.

About Cambridge SoundWorks

Cambridge SoundWorks, Inc. is a US-based company known for creating and manufacturing well-priced, high-quality, high-performance speakers and audio products with unique designs, including loudspeakers, home theater, multimedia speakers, and all other electronic devices, covering the entire range of the loudspeaker category in the market. A trusted go-to brand for generations - serving both audiophiles and consumers since 1988.

