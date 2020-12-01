Look Good. Do Good. Music Matters Launches Line of Designer T-Shirts to Support MusiCares®

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has devastated all facets of the live music industry leaving thousands of creators and workers in crisis. In an effort to assist members of the music community in need, Impact Entertainment has launched a line of designer t-shirts.

The Music Matters Now initiative features a selection of limited edition, collector's item t-shirts. Shirts are available online for $24.99, plus shipping and handling. For every shirt sold, Music Matters Now is donating $10 to MusiCares®.

In response to the pandemic's overwhelming effect on the music industry, MusiCares, in partnership with the Recording Academy, established the COVID-19 Relief.

"COVID-19 has rocked the music industry. Through the work of our esteemed partners, like Music Matters Now, we keep the music playing by providing critical assistance to music people impacted," says MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura.

"Since the establishment of our COVID-19 Relief, we've supported over 20,000 music professionals. However, the urgency remains high and the need for support continues."

Music Matters Now is the brainchild of Alan Jacoby, founder and executive producer of Impact Entertainment, a live entertainment and sports event production company. "While the pandemic has destroyed the live event business since March of this year, we are optimistic about the future.

"To help us get to the other side, we must support the people in our music community who are suffering the most. Music fans of every genre are craving live music events. Music Matters Now provides them with an opportunity to express their anticipation and positivity while making a financial contribution to the industry."

Designed by Dustin Gilleland, t-shirts in the collection make a bold, bright statement, are Made in the USA and printed by X-Treme Apparel, a national merchandise manufacturer. For additional information and to purchase shirts, go to www.MusicMattersNow.org.

ABOUT MUSICARES

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, their dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs. For more information please visit www.MusiCares.org.

