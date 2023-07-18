Look North World, a New Developer and Publisher of Games for Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN)

AAA Developers Alex Seropian & Team Launch First of Several Original Games and Entertainment on Creator Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Look North World today welcomes gamers to be a part of their new community-focused game studio, starting with the launch of their first game, Outlaw Corral, available now in Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN). Driven to experiment and explore the building of unique high-quality social games and entertainment, the studio will deliver experiences that bring players together in virtual spaces and gaming platforms. Look North World is led by developers with AAA hits in their back pockets and quirk in their brains such as Alex Seropian of Bungie, Disney and Industrial Toys fame, and Patrick Moran, formerly from Amazon, Disney and Kongregate.

Outlaw Corral, a wild west island featuring skill-based shootouts, is the first of several games in development. Players are able to have an active role in providing input to future Look North World games by joining the company's Discord . The first 1,000 Discord members will be automatically added to the company's Beta Test channel to help test new games before release.

"Developing in UEFN opens a whole new world of opportunities and we are in uncharted territory. Through experimentation we will see what the players like and involve them in decisions. We will throw in a mix of fun game components that players love with a healthy dose of humor when we can," said CEO Seropian. "We are jumping into it with a 'the virtual sky is the limit' mentality. As we develop creative ideas, we will learn how these platforms engage, entertain and boost social interactions in order to iterate accordingly."

Look North World also includes several industry wizards from Industrial Toys/EA. These talents include CTO Jay Pecho, Principal Artist Aaron Marroquin, Art Director Prashant Patil and Creative Director Kyle Marks. Look North World's seed round is led by London Venture Partners, a leader in gaming-focused venture capital funding. They are joined in this initial round by 1Up Ventures and Hibbard Road Partners.

"With an impressive track record under their collective belts, this AAA team led by Alexander Seropian is set to revolutionize the way games are made," said Matt Bilbey, partner at London Venture Partners. "We are excited to be on this journey with Look North World as they work with the gaming community to shape new game concepts, storylines, and designs.

About Look North World

