Look North World, a New Developer and Publisher of Games for Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN)

News provided by

Look North World

18 Jul, 2023, 11:03 ET

AAA Developers Alex Seropian & Team Launch First of Several Original Games and Entertainment on Creator Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Look North World today welcomes gamers to be a part of their new community-focused game studio, starting with the launch of their first game, Outlaw Corral, available now in Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN). Driven to experiment and explore the building of unique high-quality social games and entertainment, the studio will deliver experiences that bring players together in virtual spaces and gaming platforms. Look North World is led by developers with AAA hits in their back pockets and quirk in their brains such as Alex Seropian of Bungie, Disney and Industrial Toys fame, and Patrick Moran, formerly from Amazon, Disney and Kongregate.

Continue Reading
Outlaw Corral is Look North World's first game on Unreal Editor for Fortnight. The game features , a wild west island featuring skill-based shootouts and is available now.
Outlaw Corral is Look North World's first game on Unreal Editor for Fortnight. The game features , a wild west island featuring skill-based shootouts and is available now.
Founder of Bungie (Halo/Destiny), Alex Seropian, announces a new company - Look North World. London Venture Partners leads the seed round.
Founder of Bungie (Halo/Destiny), Alex Seropian, announces a new company - Look North World. London Venture Partners leads the seed round.
Outlaw Corral is Look North World's first game to publish on Unreal Editor for Fortnight.
Outlaw Corral is Look North World's first game to publish on Unreal Editor for Fortnight.

Outlaw Corral, a wild west island featuring skill-based shootouts, is the first of several games in development. Players are able to have an active role in providing input to future Look North World games by joining the company's Discord. The first 1,000 Discord members will be automatically added to the company's Beta Test channel to help test new games before release.

"Developing in UEFN opens a whole new world of opportunities and we are in uncharted territory. Through experimentation we will see what the players like and involve them in decisions. We will throw in a mix of fun game components that players love with a healthy dose of humor when we can," said CEO Seropian. "We are jumping into it with a 'the virtual sky is the limit' mentality. As we develop creative ideas, we will learn how these platforms engage, entertain and boost social interactions in order to iterate accordingly."  

Look North World also includes several industry wizards from Industrial Toys/EA. These talents include CTO Jay Pecho, Principal Artist Aaron Marroquin, Art Director Prashant Patil and Creative Director Kyle Marks. Look North World's seed round is led by London Venture Partners, a leader in gaming-focused venture capital funding. They are joined in this initial round by 1Up Ventures and Hibbard Road Partners.

"With an impressive track record under their collective belts, this AAA team led by Alexander Seropian is set to revolutionize the way games are made," said Matt Bilbey, partner at London Venture Partners. "We are excited to be on this journey with Look North World as they work with the gaming community to shape new game concepts, storylines, and designs.

About Look North World 

Founded in 2023 by game industry hit makers Alex Seropian and Patrick Moran, Look North World is a game studio driven to experiment and explore while focusing on building unique high-quality social games and entertainment.  Funding led by London Venture Partners, a leader in gaming focused venture capital, Look North World will bring players together in community-driven virtual spaces and experiences.  https://looknorth.world/

SOURCE Look North World

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.