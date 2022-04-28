Look to Arras Park in Thornton, Colo., for solar-activated new townhomes and single-family homes when housing inventory is low

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers throughout the Denver Metro Area are feeling the squeeze from the low housing inventory. Look to Arras Park in Thornton, Colo., for new townhomes and single-family homes available now and currently under construction. Plus, each new home and townhome is a BeWell House by McStain that comes solar activated with a 20-year prepaid lease.

New townhomes and single-family homes sell fast in Arras Park, yet there are four townhomes available for purchase and for move-in this summer. If buyers have the time, but are focused on making a choice now before the market and rates rise higher, there are even more single-family and townhomes available for purchase now and for move-in this winter.

Arras Park is in Thornton, Colo., located less than two miles east of I-25 on 104th Avenue. It is a prime location for those working in Denver and want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a short commute north on I-25. Adjacent to the community and sharing its western edge is the brand-new Explore PK-8 as part of the Mapleton School District where Arras Park's young learners can walk to school. Townhome prices begin in the $480,000s.

All of the 292 new homes and townhomes planned for Arras Park are BeWell Houses, built exclusively by McStain, and are healthier from the inside out: for families, and for our environment. Distinct features of BeWell Houses include:

Solar-activated with a 20-year prepaid lease with McStain's solar partner.

with a 20-year prepaid lease with McStain's solar partner. EnergyStar® certified appliances and systems to cut energy costs.

certified appliances and systems to cut energy costs. Indoor AirPLUS® materials, appliances and processes for low-to-no volatile organic chemicals (VOC) and to filter outdoor pollutants.

materials, appliances and processes for low-to-no volatile organic chemicals (VOC) and to filter outdoor pollutants. WaterSense® certified homes and landscaping, which makes Arras Park the state's largest 100% WaterSense certified new home community.

certified homes and landscaping, which makes Arras Park the state's largest 100% WaterSense certified new home community. Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) initiative that encompasses the highest standards of EnergyStar, Indoor AirPLUS, and WaterSense certifications to create the most efficient new homes available.

initiative that encompasses the highest standards of EnergyStar, Indoor AirPLUS, and WaterSense certifications to create the most efficient new homes available. And a roster of systems, processes, and technologies that won McStain the 2021 Housing Innovation Award.

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction and marketing, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House and one of the first to offer a Build Your Home Online tool. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

