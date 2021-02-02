Look Who's Back! McDonald's® Shamrock Shake® Returns to Mark the First Green of Spring

In case you didn't get to try the delicious duo last year, here's what you can expect:

The Shamrock Shake ® features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat.

The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, which first debuted on U.S. menus last Shamrock Shake Season and is back by popular demand, features creamy, vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout. It's a flavor combination that's "mint" to be!

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," said McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary, Chad Schafer. "And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we're thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month."

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's Owner-Operator who invented the shake in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. It later debuted in select locations across the U.S. in 1970 and was an instant success. Today, this creamy treat is the most anticipated dessert to reappear on our menu each year. More details on the unique history of the Shamrock Shake can be found here.

We're always listening to our customers and are pleased to bring back menu items they know and love. We look forward to offering these Shamrock items at your participating local McDonald's soon via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

Can't get enough Shamrock goodness? You're in luck. Stay tuned for more ways to celebrate this season.

